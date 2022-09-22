Mandy Bounds

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System officials have announced that Mandy Bounds, DNP, MSN, RN, CPQH, CCRN, will join the organization Oct. 31 to serve as the new chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services.

Bounds has more than 16 years of experience in healthcare, with a background in nursing administration; hospital quality, safety and patient experience; and nursing education.

Most recently, she has overseen acute and critical care services, infection prevention, patient safety and patient experience initiatives in various roles at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health.

Bounds started her nursing career as a licensed practical nurse in long term care after completing the certificate program at Wor-Wic Community College. Nine months later, she joined UM Shore Regional Health as a bedside critical care registered nurse after earning an associate degree in nursing at Wor-Wic. In 2010, she earned her BSN from Wilmington University and transitioned to the clinical coordinator role for their Critical Care Unit. She continued her education as she gained progressive management experience, earning her Master of Science in Nursing and then a terminal degree in nursing practice from Wilmington University.

Bounds served as director of patient safety, experience and high reliability at UM Shore Regional Health for nearly two years before becoming the director of acute and critical care services in March.

Bounds strives for excellence in patient care, with a focus on quality, safety and patient experience, and is committed to building a strong workforce. She is well-versed in Magnet recognition programs, Leapfrog Safety Grades, Joint Commission accreditation, and shared governance programs.

Bounds is a visiting professor for Chamberlain University’s doctoral nursing practice (DNP) program and is an adjunct faculty member for the nursing programs at Wilmington University, where she strives to inspire and empower nurse leaders to have a strong impact on healthcare delivery.

She has lived on the Eastern Shore, where she met her husband and started her family, since 2004.