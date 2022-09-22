New Hires

SALSIBURY – CFS, Inc. (Comprehensive Financial Solutions) provides personalized solutions to its clients across Delmarva and throughout the United States, including financial planning, small business retirement plans, tax, insurance, and wealth management.

The recent hires for two new, additional client services associates showcases CFS’s continued growth and commitment to pursue excellent care to its clients. CFS is thrilled to announce its two newest team members, Michelle Hicks and Shanna Hearn. As client service associates they will continue implementing operational procedures while increasing efficiencies.

Hicks joins the firm with over 14 years in the financial industry and brings a deep understanding of retirement accounts, budgeting and account management. She will be working primarily with Michael Sise, certified financial planner, ChFC, CPFA, AIF, CRPC. Originally from Corning, N.Y., Hicks moved to the shore in 2005 with her husband, Dwayne. They enjoy traveling and visiting their four children and ten grandchildren. Hicks is an avid crafter who enjoys painting, gardening, crocheting, jewelry-making, sewing, wood-working and more.

Hearn joins the firm with 15 years in the hospitality industry and brings an immense talent

in client care and working in a fast-paced environment. Working with Tim Gonzales, certified financial planner, AAMS, Hearn has an associate’s degree in business management. Upon the birth of her son, she decided to make a career change from hospitality to the financial industry. Originally from Delmar, Hearn resides in Salisbury with her family and enjoys the outdoors, spending time with family and friends, and traveling.

We are excited for both new professionals to be part of the CFS team. They have already brought so many new ideas and have enjoyed getting to know our clients.

Company Expansion

FRANKFORD – Mercantile Processing Inc. (MPI), a Delaware-based merchant services and point of sale company, is excited to announce its company growth.

MPI’s headquarters is located in Sussex County, Del., with a second location in Havre de Grace, Md. Over the past month, MPI has ramped up its hiring efforts, bringing on pivotal positions to include: national sales director, head of marketing, bank relationship manager, and a payroll specialist. Expanding both offices and adding to their well-organized team is a strategic plan set by the CEO Kyle Morgan and CRO Kathryn McMillan to continue the growth plan of its local company.

Tim Funk, national sales director, will be managing the independent agent division of MPI. Funk will be responsible for engaging and managing new agents, ISOs, and partners with MPI for their products, including processing, payroll, gift, and point of sale. With 15 years of industry experience and over 10,000 LinkedIn connections, he is sure to be a great fit at MPI.

Shelby Loudon, head of marketing, will continue to drive the brand experience of MPI as well as coordinate company events and advertising efforts to meet sales goals. Loudon joins MPI with just under 10 years of marketing experience, and she is well-versed in the creative space and looks forward to taking MPI’s brand to the next level.

Jake Vacura, bank relationship manager, based out of Frederick, Md., joins MPI with four years of experience. When asked why he joined MPI, he stated, “I was looking for a company that I could call home for quite some time, and MPI exceeded my expectations.” Vacura is tasked with managing bank relationships. Some of these responsibilities include working with bank partners to establish a program and work toward bank branches referring processing, payroll, gift, and point of sale clients to MPI. Additionally, Vacura will be responsible for training bank personnel on the product line, meeting sales goals, and providing ongoing sales support.

Amanda Crisostomo, payroll specialist, has six years of experience specializing in training and accounting. In this role, Crisostomo will assist with demos, presentations and onboarding new merchants around the payroll services. She will help drive premiere payroll experiences as well as provide escalated support to MPI’s payroll customers.

“This is just the beginning. We have set high expectations and plan to release much more exciting news in the months ahead,” stated Kyle Morgan, CEO of MPI.

Provider Welcomed

SALISBURY – TidalHealth is pleased to welcome Akhil Parashar, MD, to TidalHealth Cardiology in Salisbury.

Parashar specializes in electrophysiology, which is used to diagnose and treat heart conditions that affect the electrical activity of the heart muscle. He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine and echocardiography by the National Board of Echocardiography.

Parashar received his medical degree from All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, India. He completed his residency in internal medicine and research fellow at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, a cardiology fellowship at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City, Iowa, and a fellowship in clinical cardiac electrophysiology at Montefiore Hospital of Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York.

Parashar’s interests include outcomes-based clinical research and database building. He has participated in and authored many research publications and has presented at several scientific and professional conferences. He is a member of the Heart Rhythm Society, American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association and Sigma-Xi: The Scientific Research Honor Society. He received the Paul & Mary Neuhauser Award for the Best Graduating Fellow in the Cardiovascular Fellowship Program at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.

When Parashar is not treating patients, he enjoys traveling to new places and learning different cultures and traditions. He relaxes by swimming laps and reading contemporary literature and topics concerning world affairs.

Property Sold

SALISBURY – John McClellan, CCIM, SIOR, and Kelly Jeter of The McClellan Team at SVN Miller Commercial have sold 31440 Winterplace Parkway in Salisbury, Md.

Vehicles for Change (VFC) will be moving in and establishing a training facility in the warehouse.

The nonprofit organization plans to grow their reentry internship program. Individuals who are reentering the workforce after incarceration will be able to develop and practice the skills needed to service and repair automobiles. The end goal is to create and develop skilled workers to enter the workforce and make an impact/contribute to the community in which they live. Employers are aggressively seeking qualified employees for skilled positions, and this transaction will help address the need of one critical local industry.

Vehicles For Change is a Baltimore-based nonprofit that trains certified automotive service technicians. The organization was established in 1999 and provides the tools necessary to achieve financial stability for families through car donations and internship programs. VFC has impacted over 24,000 families and awarded over 7,000 cars to low-income families.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of my job is when a transaction has a positive impact on the community. A huge thank you goes to Sandy Angello and Pohanka Automotive Group for trusting me to work with VFC as they searched the region for the perfect building. I was pleased to be able to facilitate their search and ultimately find them a new building where their program could be housed,” said McClellan.

The McClellan team worked with Christian Phillips of NAI Coastal who represented the seller in this transaction. Nichole Paneck of WesBanco Bank and Travis Martz with Kagan Stern Marinello & Beard, LLC completed the closing.