16th Annual Frank Conlon Memorial Golf Tournament Held

by

fThe First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League held its 16th annual Frank Conlon Memorial Golf Tournament at Ocean City Golf Club this summer to raise money for the Semper Fi & America’s Fund that provides programs to assist combat wounded severely ill veterans and their families in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Pictured, First State Detachment Commandant Bob Broderick and Frank Del Piano, Commandant, Department of Delaware, Marine Corps League, present a $10,000 check to Marine Corps Major Chuck Jedlicka and Command Sgt. Major Adrian Lopez, who received the funds on behalf of the Semper Fi & America’s Fund.