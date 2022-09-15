Worcester’s McGovern Named to Elite Team

by
Worcester’s McGovern Named to Elite Team
Worcester Prep’s Ben McGovern was recently named to the Elite Clubs National Soccer League All-Conference Second Team. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep sophomore Ben McGovern last month was named All-Conference Second Team for the Mid-Atlantic region of the Elite Clubs National Soccer League (ECNL).

McGovern has played for the regional team Maryland United for three years, while also playing for Worcester Prep during the fall season. He travels two hours to practice and games at least three times per week while also maintaining a full academic schedule at Worcester. He plays center attacking midfield at Worcester and is an integral part of the team’s efforts to repeat as conference champions.

The Worcester Prep boys won their seventh straight Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship last season and finished the season with an impressive 10-2-1 record. The Worcester boys cruised past Salisbury School, 8-1, in the season opener last week. Meanwhile, the Worcester Prep girls’ varsity soccer team fell to old rival Saints Peter and Paul, 3-2 in their season opener last week.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.