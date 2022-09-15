Worcester Prep’s Ben McGovern was recently named to the Elite Clubs National Soccer League All-Conference Second Team. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep sophomore Ben McGovern last month was named All-Conference Second Team for the Mid-Atlantic region of the Elite Clubs National Soccer League (ECNL).

McGovern has played for the regional team Maryland United for three years, while also playing for Worcester Prep during the fall season. He travels two hours to practice and games at least three times per week while also maintaining a full academic schedule at Worcester. He plays center attacking midfield at Worcester and is an integral part of the team’s efforts to repeat as conference champions.

The Worcester Prep boys won their seventh straight Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship last season and finished the season with an impressive 10-2-1 record. The Worcester boys cruised past Salisbury School, 8-1, in the season opener last week. Meanwhile, the Worcester Prep girls’ varsity soccer team fell to old rival Saints Peter and Paul, 3-2 in their season opener last week.