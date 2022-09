Buxy’s Salty Dog

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Sept. 17:

TBA

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Oceanfront

Castle In The Sand

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, Sept. 16:

Darin Engh,

Lime Green Band

Saturday, Sept. 17:

The Everafter,

One Night Stand

Sunday, Sept. 18:

Chris Sacks Duo,

Lauren Glick Band

Monday, Sept. 19:

Sean Loomis Solo,

Smooth & Remy

Tuesday, Sept. 20:

Jack Worthington,

Full Circle

Wednesday, Sept. 21:

Ocean Winds,

Chris Diller Duo

Thursday, Sept. 22:

Dave Hawkins & Joe Mama,

The Dunehounds

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza

On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 16:

Identity Crisis

Saturday, Sept. 17:

Jim Long,

Shortcut Sunny

Cork Bar

Sunday, Sept. 18:

TBA

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Sept. 16:

Rick & Regina

Wednesday, Sept. 21:

Joe Smooth

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St.

Downtown O.C.

Friday, Sept. 16:

Six Whiskey Revival

Saturday, Sept. 17:

Road Case,

Deviation By Design

Thursday, Sept. 22:

DJ Willdabeast

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, Sept. 16:

DJ RobCee,

Great Train Robbery,

Red Dirt Revolution

Saturday, Sept. 17:

DJ Groove,

Great Train Robbery,

Shake The Room

Monday, Sept. 19:

DJ RobCee,

Charlie & The Cool Tones,

Tunnel’s End

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rt. 611, West O.C.

Friday, Sept. 16:

WACK

Saturday, Sept. 17:

DJ BK

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Fridays: DJ Billy T

Saturday, Sept. 17:

Side Project,

DJ Jeremy

Sunday, Sept. 18:

Opposite Directions,

DJ Billy T

Thursdays: DJ Billy T

OC Eateries

443-252-3700

12849 Ocean Gateway, Rte. 50 West OC

Friday, Sept. 16:

Joe Esham

Saturday, Sept. 17:

Kasey Briggs

Thursday, Sept. 22:

DJ Karaoke

OC Fontainebleu Resort

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy. In The OC

Friday & Saturday,

Sept. 16 & 17:

DJ Yemi

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Road, OP

Friday, Sept. 16:

Sons Of Pirates

Saturday, Sept. 17:

Full Circle

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays: Beats By Deogee

Saturday, Sept. 17:

The Dunehounds,

Whiskey Revival,

Dust N Bones

Sundays: Beats By Deogee

Mondays: Karaoke with Wood

Tuesdays: Beats By Wax

Wednesdays: Beats By Deogee

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Pier 23

410-289-3323

12817 Harbor Rd., West OC

Friday, Sept. 16:

Kevin Poole

Saturday, Sept. 17:

Jack Bannon

Purple Moose Saloon

Between Talbot & Caroline Sts.

On The Boardwalk

410-289-6953

Friday & Saturday, Sept. 16 & 17:

Surreal

Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday & Thursday

Sept. 17, 18, 20 & 22:

DJ Adam Dutch

Monday, Sept. 19:

DJ Rut

Wednesday, Sept. 21:

DJ Papi Roisterous

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 16:

DJ Bobby O,

DJ Cruz,

Scott Marshall &

The Highway Souls,

Triple Rail Turn,

Live Wire (AC/DC) Tribute)

Saturday, Sept. 17:

DJ Bobby O,

DJ Tuff,

Frankie Goes To Dollywood,

Fish Out Of Water,

Crash The Party

Sunday, Sept. 18:

John McNutt Band

Thursday, Sept. 22:

Opposite Directions