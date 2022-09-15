ARIES (March 21 to April 19): This week could offer more opportunities for ambitious Lambs eager to get ahead. But, don’t rush into making decisions until you’ve checked for possible hidden problems.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Some light begins to shine on professional and/or personal situations that have long eluded explanation. Best advice: Don’t rush things. All will be made clear in time.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Although you might want to protest what seems to be an unfair situation, it’s best to keep your tongue and temper in check for now. The full story hasn’t yet come out.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Work prospects are back on track. But, watch what you say. A thoughtless comment to the wrong person — even if it’s said in jest — could delay or even derail your progress.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A colleague might try to goad you into saying or doing the wrong thing. It’s best to ignore the troublemaker, even if they rile your royal self. Your supporters stand with you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Be careful not to let your on-the-job zealousness create resentment with co-workers, who might feel you shut them out. Prove them wrong by including them in your project.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Although it’s not quite what you hoped for, use your good business sense to make the most of what you’re being offered at this time. Things will improve down the line.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A more positive picture of what lies ahead is beginning to take shape. But there are still too many gaps that need to be filled in before you make definitive plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Continue to hold onto the reins so that you don’t charge willy-nilly into a situation that might appear attractive on the surface, but that actually lacks substance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): The Sea Goat’s merrier side dominates this week, and this means that, despite your usual busy schedule, you’ll be able to squeeze in parties and all sorts of fabulous, fun times.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You’ll find that people are happy to help you deal with some difficult situations. And, of course, knowing you, you’ll be happy to return those favors anytime. Won’t you?

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Give that special someone in your personal life a large, loving dollop of reassurance. That will go a long way toward restoring the well-being of your ailing relationship.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are a delightful paradox. You like things neat and tidy. But, you’re also a wonderful host who can throw a really great party.

(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.