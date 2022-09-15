Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Tuesday: Tango Practice

Argentine Tango practice 7-9:30 p.m. Experienced dancers and anyone interested in watching or learning more are welcome. No partner required. More information at TangobytheBeach.com.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Sept. 17: Free Shred-It Event

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin is sponsoring a free community shred-it event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the church parking lot. St. Paul’s will offer free tours of the 200-year-old church during the event. There is a limit of three boxes per family. No businesses please.

Sept. 17, 24: Assateague Adventures

Berlin library branch will host a Ranger-led adventure featuring crafts, puppets, stories, cool props and live animals from Assateague Island National Seashore. A different adventure each week for all ages.

Sept. 18: OC Cruzers On Plaza

3-6 p.m. Somerset Street Plaza just off the Boardwalk Live music and classic cars. Free.

Sept. 19: Chorus Open House

The Delmarva Chorus, a chapter of Sweet Adelines International, is planning an open house/guest night from 6-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway. Does your love of music need a place to go? Come sing A Capella with the group. All ladies are invited to attend and spend an evening singing and meeting new friends. Fun, smiles and laughter are guaranteed. For more information, call Mary at 410-208-4009, www.delmarvachorus.org, or our Facebook page, Delmarva Chorus.

Sept. 17: Mobile Headquarters

Republican Women of Worcester County invite citizens to visit the mobile headquarters on site at the Worcester County Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Byrd Park in Snow Hill Information on republican candidates and campaign signs and materials will be available.

Sept. 19: General Meeting

Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County general meeting will be held with coffee at 9:30 a.m.; meeting, 10 a.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room. Speaker is Dr. Adam Hoffman, Professor and Chair of the Political Science Department, Salisbury University.

Sept. 20: Luncheon

Wicomico Retired School Personnel Association, formerly Wicomico Retired Educational Personnel, will host a luncheon at the Salisbury Moose Lodge. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for fellowship with lunch beginning at noon. Guest is a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), which is designed to help abused and neglected children. Call Cheryl Kennedy 410-883- 2292 to make a reservation.

Sept. 22: Fashion Show Luncheon

The Republican Women of Worcester County announce the 13th Annual Patriot Day Fashion Show Luncheon at The Grand Hotel in Ocean City. The event’s theme is “Honoring Local Women Who Have Served in the Armed Forces.” Fashions will be presented by Bruder Hill of Berlin. All are welcome. www.gopwomenofworcester.org. Merilee Horvat, 443-614-9386.

Sept. 22: Bike Night, Cruise In

Bikers Without Borders Foundation will host Bike Night and Cruise In from 5 to 10 p.m. at Joes’ Bent Spoon Mason Dixon Shopping Center, Selbyville, Del. AYCE Buffet $25. All welcome, designated bike/car parking. 10% of proceeds will be donated back to BWOB to benefit their core charities. Bikerswithoutbordersfoundation@gmail.com. 302-436-9400.

Sept. 22, 29: Chorus Singers

Inviting new singers, both ladies and gentlemen to join the Pines Tones Chorus. 1 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center, Dave, 610-213-7472.

Sept. 24: Drive-Thru Luncheon

Powellville UM Church will host from 10 a.m. until sold out at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings and vegetable beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

Sept: 24: Alpaca Day Celebration

Celebrate National Alpaca Days at the Ocean Breeze Alpaca Farm, located at 10304 Caleb Road, Berlin, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to learn about alpacas and enjoy farm activities for all ages. Activities include farm tour, experience alpacas up close, sort alpaca fleece/fur, see the process from animal to wearable products, shop in the “Breezy Barn” farm store for yarn, clothing and accessories and souvenirs. Hayrides and other activities throughout the afternoon. Call Nancy at 410-251-0931 for more information.

Sept. 24: Indoor Yard Sale

The Church of the Holy Spirit will hold from 7 a.m. till noon at Coastal Highway and 100th St. Call the church office at 410-723-1973 for more information.

Sept. 24-25: Renaissance Faire

From 10 a.m.-6 p.m., the 2nd Annual Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Cost is $15/adult, $10/children ages 5-14. www.furnacetown.org.

Sept. 25: Breakfast Buffet

AYCE breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. $8/adult and $4/child. From 7-10 a.m., buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Oct. 1: 5K Run/Walk

The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation is sponsoring a 5K Run/Walk, along with the 2022 Law Enforcement Team Cup Challenge, at 9 a.m., at the college campus on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Check-in and registration begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per person, or $35 per person after Sept. 28. Proceeds will benefit the students of Wor-Wic. For more information or a registration form, visit the college website at www.worwic.edu or call 410-334-2807.

Oct. 8: Baskets, Bags, Bucks Bingo

Willards Ladies Auxiliary’s 14th annual event will be held at the Willards Lions Club. Doors open at 4 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. $25 in advance; $30 at the door. For tickets, call 410-726-1583 or 410-835-2285.

Oct. 8: Temple Celebration

Temple Bat Yam is hosting a community celebration to honor the 25th anniversary of its permanent House of Worship from 6-9 p.m. at The BLU Mezzanine overlooking the bay on 24th Street and Coastal Hwy. in Ocean City. The temple invites its members and the surrounding Eastern Shore communities to join the celebration. The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit temple and will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, plus gifts from the organization’s supporting sponsors including silent and live auctions, a treasure chest of jewelry and a wingspan 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $50 per person. Temple Bat Yam has served the growing Jewish population on the Delmarva Peninsula since 1992. Prior to the construction of its permanent building in 1997 on Old Worcester Hwy. in Berlin, members congregated in various locations in Ocean City for more than five years. This fundraiser will allow needed interior renovations of its sanctuary, the addition of stained glass to the memorial foyer, as well as other much needed refreshening. Temple Bat Yam is a Reform Jewish congregation committed to the ideals and eternal truths of Judaism. Tickets to the event and more information are available at www.templebatyam-oc. org, by emailing Temple Bat Yam at TempleBatYam97@aol.com, or by calling 410-641-4311.

Oct. 12: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center located on 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller restaurant). Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Our guest speaker will be provided by Tidal Health. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.

Oct. 12: Book Discussion

Worcester County Library will present a special community book discussion, “The Art of Reading Book Club,” at 6 p.m. at the Berlin Branch. The discussion will focus on James Reston Jr.’s “A Rift in the Earth: Art, Memory, and the Fight for the Vietnam War Memorial.” The program will be facilitated by Poet Laureate Nancy Mitchell and is sponsored through a grant from the Worcester County Arts Council. Books are available at the Belin Branch circulation desk. This November marks the 40th anniversary of the Vietnam War memorial installation. This memorial was controversial at the time because of the choice of artist and the design, the first of its kind. Today it represents one of the most powerful memorials in our history. To register, Visit worcesterlibrary.org and click on ‘Events,’ or by calling Adult Program Manager Elena Coelho at 443-783-6164.

Oct. 20: Furnace Town Tour, Lunch

The Ocean City 50-Plus Center is planning a trip to Furnace Town in Snow Hill and lunch at Blacksmith Gastropub. Call 410-289-0824 for information.

Oct. 22: Chicken, Dumplings

Calvary United Methodist Church, 8607 Ironshire Station Road, will host Pre-Homecoming Chicken n Dumplings Dinners “to go” sale. Starting 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Platters are $12 and comes with two sides and roll. Sides include macaroni and cheese, greens, potato salad and string beans. Drinks and dessert table items available for sale.

Oct. 22: Blood Drive Event

Bikers Without Borders Foundation along with the Blood Bank of Delmarva are hosting a blood drive and hope that you will give the gift of life at the Dagsboro Donation Center, 32442 Royal Blvd., Dagsboro Del. 19939 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration requested prior to event 888-825-6638. Food available on site for purchase, vendors and DJ. Bikerswithoutbordersfoundation@gmail.com

October 22: Furnace Town Halloween

From 4-8 p.m., Halloween in the Forest at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Spooktacular games, music and trick-or-treating. Cost is $5/person. www.furnacetown.org.

Nov. 9: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center located on 41st Street. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be from the Sierra Club. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.