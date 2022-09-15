Things I Like – September 16, 2022

Scanning grocery store aisle headlines

The morning talk shows after a Ravens win

The feel of September

Advertising for OC Adventure Fest

How cool my wife is about football Sundays

Being sore from a workout

Passionate speakers at a public hearing

A big wedding reception

A towel’s smell after a beach day

Keeper seashells

Old Polaroids with writing on the white part

An outdoor shower after the beach

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.