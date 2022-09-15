OCEAN CITY — Temple Bat Yam is hosting a community celebration to honor the 25th anniversary of its permanent House of Worship on Oct. 8 from 6-9 p.m. at The BLU Mezzanine in Ocean City.

The temple invites its members and the surrounding Eastern Shore communities to join the celebration. The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit temple and will feature an iconic view of the bay, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, plus gifts from the organization’s supporting sponsors including silent and live auctions, a treasure chest of jewelry, and a wingspan 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $50 per person.

Temple Bat Yam has served the growing Jewish population on the Delmarva Peninsula since 1992. Prior to the construction of its permanent building in 1997 on Old Worcester Highway in Berlin, members congregated in various locations in Ocean City for more than five years. This fundraiser will allow needed interior renovations of its sanctuary, the addition of stained glass to the memorial foyer and refreshening.

Temple Bat Yam is a Reform Jewish congregation committed to the ideals and eternal truths of Judaism. Its intent is to maintain the traditions and lessons of the rich Jewish heritage while respecting the realities and integrity of interfaith marriages and interfaith families. Temple Bat Yam is 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Tickets are available at www.templebatyam-oc. org, by emailing Temple Bat Yam at TempleBatYam97@aol.com, or by calling 410-641-4311.