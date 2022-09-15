Jury Convicts Local Man Of Arson In Last Year’s Harbor Fire OCEAN CITY -- A Worcester County Circuit Court jury wasted little time deliberating on Wednesday, returning guilty verdicts on all charges against a notorious resort area arsonist in last summer’s West Ocean City blaze. Around 1:50 a.m. on June 22, 2021, the fire was reported on Harbor Road in West Ocean City adjacent to the… Read More »

County To Discuss Proposed Sports Complex Property Contract Extension BERLIN – The Worcester County Commissioners are expected to consider a contract extension related to the purchase of land for a sports complex next week. On Tuesday, the commissioners are expected to discuss extending the contract related to the purchase of 95 acres next to Stephen Decatur High School for a sports complex. The proposed…

'Learning Curve' Realized With OC Fireworks Displays; Northside Park Pier Providing Issues With Vendors OCEAN CITY -- With no fireworks shows on the Fourth of July this past summer for the third year in a row, resort officials this week grappled with changing the criteria for producing the displays. This summer, the Fourth of July fireworks shows were moved within days of the holiday to July 5 because the…