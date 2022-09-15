File photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — With no fireworks shows on the Fourth of July this past summer for the third year in a row, resort officials this week grappled with changing the criteria for producing the displays.

This summer, the Fourth of July fireworks shows were moved within days of the holiday to July 5 because the contracted vendor had labor issues in producing the two shows from the beach downtown and uptown at Northside Park. In 2020, the annual Fourth of July fireworks shows were canceled during the height of the pandemic and concerns about large crowds the event would draw in a small area. In 2021, the Fourth of July fireworks shows downtown and at Northside Park were set to return, but as the vendor’s crew was off-loading the pyrotechnics from a box truck on the beach at Dorchester Street, one of the explosives detonated, causing a chain reaction that set off other fireworks at the scene. The planned shows downtown and at Northside Park were canceled for safety.

The town contracted this year with a new vendor to produce simultaneous fireworks shows downtown and at Northside Park on the Fourth of July, but the vendor reported in June the shows could not be produced as planned because of a labor shortage in the industry. Instead, the town’s fireworks shows were condensed and moved to July 5.

Resort officials are now considering changes in the town’s request for proposal (RFP) for the fireworks shows on the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve.

During Tuesday’s work session, Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo and Special Events Director Frank Miller presented the proposed fireworks vendor RFP to the Mayor and Council. The recommendation was to essentially keep the existing RFP as is, however, with certain alterations proposed to offset increased challenges within the industry. What town officials have learned through discussions with fireworks vendors is Ocean City presents unique challenges for producing holiday shows.

On the one hand, the downtown shows produced from the beach often create weather and wind challenges. The uptown shows at Northside Park involve shooting the pyrotechnics from the end of a narrow 900-foot pier that juts out into the bay. With the labor issues reported last year, producing two simultaneous shows at different ends of the town has created challenges for a single vendor who successfully bids for the two Fourth of July shows. Perlozzo said on Tuesday there were different options on the table for the Mayor and Council to consider as they plan for next summer and beyond.

“As you know, we’ve had some challenges,” he said. “We do have some options to consider. The recommendation is to keep the same fundamentals. We do have two separate bidders.”

Miller said the options were to keep the existing RFP for the holiday shows the same or to consider amending it to reflect the changes in the industry and the challenges Ocean City presents. He said the challenges for large fireworks producers has labeled the town as highly complex and a less desirable venue to produce displays.

“This past July 4 was a learning curve for all of us,” he said. “We know there was a manpower shortage across the industry. The fireworks companies are now choosing where to do shows, and while Ocean City is a great town, we’re not one of the most desirable sites.”

Miller said he and Perlozzo were seeking some direction from the Mayor and Council on how to proceed with the RFP for the potential fireworks vendors. One alternative presented was simply keeping the RFP that same as in years’ past. Another alternative was to stagger the downtown and uptown Fourth of July shows, perhaps having one on the Fourth and another on July 3 or July 5, as was the case this summer, which would allow a single vendor to produce both with the same essential crew without producing two shows simultaneously on the same day.

In either case, it appears none of the prospective fireworks vendors are keen on launching from the 900-foot pier at Northside Park as they have done in the past, according to Miller, who said altering the existing RFP could lead to two different vendors for the Fourth of July shows.

“We have companies we’ve worked with in the past,” he said. “That 900-foot pier is challenging. For the fireworks companies to send two crews for two simultaneous shows is less desirable for them. The RFP would allow for two different companies. There is opportunity there.”

Other suggestions included smaller downtown fireworks displays on the Fourth of July at different sites, creating a more dramatic impact across a broader area. Another alternative presented including decreasing the size of the Northside Park displays to move them off the pier into a different area of the park.

Perhaps the larger issue is what to do about the New Year’s Eve fireworks display. With the vendors not keen on shooting from the pier, consideration was given to launching the shows from one of the adjacent fields. However, with the reconfiguration of Winterfest of Lights to a walking experience, there are safety issues to consider.

“I know we continue to do the show,” he said. “What we’re hearing is doing that off the pier is not an option. We would have to have other options in place.”

Perlozzo suggested the Fourth of July shows could remain the same in the RFP, while the New Year’s Eve show could be moved to a different date in conjunction with other town events marking the end of one year and the arrival of a new one. It was also suggested the New Year’s Eve fireworks show could be moved to the downtown area, perhaps at the Inlet lot.

“We could have simultaneous shows on the Fourth of July,” he said. “We do need to reconsider New Year’s Eve. Typically, those companies have fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve. Maybe we could consider a show in conjunction with the mayor’s concert on Dec. 30.”

Councilman John Gehrig said he supported keeping the existing RFP essentially the same and exploring other alternatives for launch times and dates. However, Gehrig said he could not support having no fireworks on the Fourth of July.

“I agree with keeping the RFP the same,” he said. “I also support no fireworks on New Year’s Eve if that has to be the case. I think it’s extremely important to have fireworks on July 4. July 4 is Independence Day, not July 3 or July 5.”

Mayor Rick Meehan said he could support having Fourth of July fireworks displays at different times or even different dates over the holiday.

“I agree it does allow people to go from one end of the town to the other,” he said. “I don’t agree with canceling New Year’s Eve. That is a great family event. People come into town for that event and it’s a great promotional tool for us.”

Meehan said he supported retaining the fundamentals of the existing fireworks vendor RFP. He also said it was time to realize producing the holiday shows was likely going to cost the town more money.

“I think we have to realize it’s going to cost us more,” he said. “We’re going to have to step up. I think we’re going to accept that it’s going to cost us more, but I also think it’s extremely important.”

Councilman Lloyd Martin agreed.

“We need to step up our game,” he said. “It’s a big deal. Fireworks on the Fourth of July is a very big deal. If we have to spend more money, we’ll have to do it.”

City Manager Terry McGean said it appeared the direction from the council was to proceed with the fundamentals of the existing RFP with alternatives included for the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve displays.

“We’ll put out an RFP,” he said. “Bidders can decide to bid the downtown show or Northside Park or both. We can decide about Northside Park. I’ve had internal conversations with shooters, and they’ve said they will never shoot from the Northside Park pier again.”

Meehan said despite the unfortunate move to July 5 this summer because of contractor labor issues, the displays lived up to expectations.

“Although it was not the Fourth, the fireworks show last year on July 5 was phenomenal,” he said. “It was like one constant finale.”