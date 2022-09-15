BERLIN– Sword fights, stilt walkers and turkey legs are among the countless medieval attractions on tap for next weekend’s Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town.

On Sept. 24 and 25, Furnace Town Historic Site will host its second annual Renaissance Faire. The two-day event, which runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., will include live music, crafts and games, and food and drink, as well as demonstrations of ancient arts like broom making, spinning and woodworking.

“There should be more than enough to entertain anybody,” said Furnace Town’s Emril Getscher.

According to Claudia Nagle, executive director at Furnace Town, following the success of last year’s event—which attracted more than 4,000 people—organizers were determined to scale this year’s festival to match attendees’ enthusiasm. While popular vendors from last year will be returning, a variety of new merchants, selling everything “from crystals to corsets and wands to waistcoats,” will be set up.

“This year is going to be a lot bigger than last year,” Getscher said.

The local shire of the Society for Creative Anachronism, the Shire of Spiaggia Levantina, will be setting up an encampment to showcase the talents of its members. The Swords of Chivalry, a group of reenactors portraying the 14th century French, will also be encamped at the event and available to talk about the weaponry of the time. Two Buhurt teams, the Iron Lions out of Virginia, and the South Jersey Barons, will be showing off their live combat skills on Saturday.

“They do medieval sword fights,” Getscher said.

The Furnace Town Renaissance Faire will begin both days with a small parade and performances by the OC Pipe and Drums. Other entertainment includes the Sweet Maple Singers, a fairy/folk band from Harrisburg, as well as magic by Jack Morrowin and belly dancing performances by Yame of Sharqi Dance. Other performing guests include the Salisbury Fencing Club and Walnut Hill Violin Studio.

In response to requests for more food options, this year’s event will feature three food trucks—Sandy’s Doggone Good Eats, Pete’s PeteZa and Fiona’s Irish Fish & Chips. The Tiki Hut Shaved Ice and The Ugly Pie will be offering dessert options. Turkey legs will be sold by Furnace Town and The Buzz Meadery will have mead on tap.

Admission for this year’s event is $15 for adults and $10 for children. Children 4 and under get in for free.

For more information, go to Furnacetown.org.