Chesapeake Health Care recently received six Community Health Center Quality Recognition (CQHR) badges from Health Resources & Services Administration. The CHQR badges recognize Health Center Program awardees that have made notable quality improvement achievements in the areas of access, quality, health equity, health information technology, and COVID-19 public health emergency response for the most recent UDS reporting period. Pictured, from left, are Chief Operations Officer Joshua Boston, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Jennings, Quality Assurance/Quality Improvement Coordinator Christie Brittingham, Clinical Data Analyst Manager Melinda Mattox and Chief Executive Officer Brian Holland. Submitted Photo

Anniversary Celebration

SNOW HILL – Harrison Senior Living, an award-winning provider of healthcare and hospitality services to seniors in Coatesville, Pa., and the Eastern Shore of Delaware and Maryland, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a series of special events through 2023.

Established by James and Katherine Harrison in 1972, the company’s first community was located in Southeastern Pennsylvania. In the decades that followed, Harrison Senior Living opened four additional locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

All Harrison Senior Living communities will be celebrating the company’s golden milestone through a series of events at each location, enabling residents, patients, their families, staff and members of the greater community to reflect on the company’s history and celebrate the company’s future of growth and expansion into new markets and service areas.

Some of the upcoming anniversary events include: Community Day Picnic, Sept. 23, 1-4 p.m. at the Harrison House of Snow Hill; and Open House, Sept. 29, 3-6 p.m. at the John B. Parsons Community.

These events will be followed by team member recognition events in October at each location. The event schedule is meticulously designed to include and show appreciation for all of Harrison Senior Living’s stakeholders.

“Harrison Senior Living takes pride in operating all of its communities in a loving, family-like setting, for the benefit of patients, residents, and staff,” said Harrison Saunders, president and CEO, Harrison Senior Living. “Not only is our 50th anniversary a testament to the quality of care we have consistently provided, it is also an opportunity to highlight our commitment to family values in our business for decades to come.”

Currently under the leadership of the third generation of the Harrison family, Harrison Senior Living has been the recipient of numerous honors and awards.

Harrison Senior Living team members are encouraged to be active in their respective communities and to give back whenever possible. Team members participate as volunteers or sit on the boards of organizations including area senior centers, chambers of commerce, Rotary Clubs, Boy Scouts of America, the Alzheimer’s Association, state healthcare facilities’ associations and animal, and environmental protection groups.

Harrison Senior Living plans to continue celebrating its achievements and, more importantly, providing residents with the very best in healthcare and senior living services.

Certification Earned

OCEAN CITY – Reid Tingle, president and CEO of Bank of Ocean City, along with the Board of Directors, is proud to announce that Melissa von Bank, AVP/branch manager of Fenwick Island, Del., has recently earned her Commercial Lending Certification from ICBA.

The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) is the nation’s voice for community banks with its mission to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. They are dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and innovative products and services. Von Bank has completed the hours and credits to provide her the designation of Certified Commercial Loan Officer (CCLO). Loans are the most significant risk in most bank portfolios. The ICBA certification program assists in developing the necessary credit skills to maintain and manage a commercial credit portfolio. Von Bank has been an integral part of Bank of Ocean City for the past sixteen years. Please be sure to visit her for your lending needs.

Donation Received

SALISBURY – Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore (JAES) is the proud recipient of $500,000 of the $38.8 million gift from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, who donated to 26 JA operations throughout the country.

The donation received by JAES will goes towards the completion of the Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center, a 25,000-square-foot facility in the Oak Ridge Commons in Salisbury that will house over 10,000 student a year when it opens in fall 2023.

“We are eternally grateful to Mackenzie Scott for choosing us to be one of the 26 recipients of this extremely gracious gift,” said Jayme Hayes, president of JAES. “This donation will ensure the Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center becomes a gleaming pillar of education on the shore, giving our students the knowledge and resources to succeed in the global economy.”

Scott chose Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore as one of the 26 recipients through thorough research of the organization’s operations and its mission. Last year, JAES reached nearly 12,500 students in seven counties – Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset and Accomack.

The Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center will also be the first of its kind on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, offering JA capstone programs such as JA BizTown and JA Finance Park. Both will allow students to interact with local businesses to discover how these organizations benefit them as consumers but also show the opportunities that await in their own backyard.

“The Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center will continue JA’s mission of preparing young people for success,” Hayes said. “Because of the partnerships we’ve made with our local business community, regional leaders and more, Mackenzie Scott was able to see through her research what kind of impact this facility will have on our students. We’re so thankful she is able to share our vision!”

Scott’s $38.8 million is the largest gift from a single donor in the organization’s 103-year history. Junior Achievement USA will be using its portion of the gift to build network capacity and innovative new learning channels that will benefit all 102 JA operations across the country.

Commercial Sale

SALISBURY – Matthew Trader of Rinnier Development Company recently closed on the off-market sale of 101 Washington Street in Salisbury, Md.

Trader was the only broker in the transaction of the 24,000-square-foot building located adjacent to TidalHealth and Core Life. The buyer is exploring major plans for the property, but all information is confidential. Therefore, no further details are available currently.

Trader, who has made a career of off-market dealmaking, said, “This deal is just the beginning of many great things to come. Trust me when I say, that over the next few years we are going to see this section of town transform into something special.”

He continued, “I would recommend all investors start looking in this direction now. Between the growth of the hospital and the focus on downtown, there is so much upside to be realized here. I would love to say more, but I can’t right now. Just stay tuned!”