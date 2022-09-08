Things I Like – September 9, 2022

by

A front yard with a flag pole

Smiles from my kids at school pick up

NFL season’s opening weekend

bps dumpsters ad

A huge kitchen space

Assateague after Labor Day

A kid practicing a sport by himself

Steamed crabs for lunch

Being moved by a sermon

A fast computer

Security cameras

Donating old clothes

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.