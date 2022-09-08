BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team kicked off its 2022 campaign with a resounding 43-13 win over Bayside South rival Bennett last Friday.

The Seahawks opened against the Clippers in a rare 1 p.m. game on the road in Salisbury last Friday. Decatur led 15-6 and 29-6 at the half and never looked back. The Seahawks added two more touchdowns in the third quarter and cruised to the decisive 43-13 win. Bennett scored a late touchdown in the fourth, but the damage had been done and Decatur got out to a 1-0 start.

Quarterback Brycen Coleman completed 14 of 18 attempts for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Coleman also ran six times for 46 yards and two touchdowns. Caden Shockley ran 12 times for 39 yards, while Nasier Tull carried six times for 46 yards and Nathan Tapley ran three times for 36 yards. Luke Mergott and Tapley each had rushing touchdowns.

Davin Chandler caught three passes for 39 yards to lead the Seahakws receivers. Zahkari Baker had four catches for 26 yards, while A’zavion Manuel had two catches for 28 yards and Ethan Bradshaw caught a 29-yard pass. Baker and Manuel each caught touchdown passes. Brogan Eastlack converted five of six extra point attempts.

Next up for the Seahawks is the home opener on Friday against Indian River. It doesn’t get any easier next week when the Seahawks hit the road for a tough game against Bayside North power Kent Island.