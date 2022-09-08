SALISBURY – While the National Folk Festival concluded a five-year run in Salisbury last weekend, officials say they are already planning for next year’s legacy festival.

From Aug. 26-28, downtown Salisbury hosted its fifth and final National Folk Festival. Over the weekend, roughly 350 artists, including musicians, dancers, storytellers and craftspeople, took part in festivities that attracted attendees from near and far.

“This year was special because we were able to have different programs that we weren’t able to have last year because of COVID …,” said Caroline O’Hare, festival manager. “It was lovely to have those aspects of the festival, as it adds to the feel of the festival.”

The National Folk Festival – a free, outdoor event produced by the National Council of Traditional Arts (NCTA) – celebrates arts, culture and heritage through live performances, workshops, demonstrations, children’s activities and more.

In 2018, the event made its way to Salisbury for the first of a three-year residency on the Eastern Shore. And after two successful festivals, organizers were forced to postpone the 2020 season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and move the event to 2021 with a smaller footprint and additional safety measures.

But officials did not stop there.

Last year, at the conclusion of the 2021 event, NCTA and the City of Salisbury announced plans for the National Folk Festival to continue its tenure in Salisbury for another season.

In an interview last week, O’Hare said this year’s festival featured many of the same vendors and activities – including a marketplace and family area – included in pre-pandemic events. She added the festival also highlighted the revival of arts and culture activities in downtown Salisbury.

“Not only does it have a terrific economic impact, but it has impacted civic pride and gives residents an opportunity to experience cultures that are not their own …,” she said. “I’ve noticed a lot more events and artistic programs and ventures within the city. What this festival does is plant seeds out there, that something we may not have thought was possible can actually be done.”

In a social media statement issued this week, the City of Salisbury recognized both attendees and performers for making the National Folk Festival a success.

“Whether a die-hard folk fan, a new Salisbury resident, or a family looking for fun weekend plans, your presence shaped this festival and the history of Salisbury forever,” the statement reads. “You kept coming back for five years of NFF in Salisbury, so we kept the party going. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your endless support.”

The statement continues, “Of course, this ‘YOU’ also includes our countless artists and performers, without whom this festival would not exist. This is a celebration of you – your art, heritage, culture, and creation in all forms. Thank you for bringing your talents to our stages.”

While the National Folk Festival will relocate to another host city next year, O’Hare noted the annual event will remain in Salisbury as a legacy festival.

Next year, the event will be renamed the Maryland Folk Festival in Salisbury and will join the growing list of arts and entertainment events being held in the downtown area.

“Next year, we’re very excited to kick off the Maryland Folk Festival,” she said. “It will be the same free, large-scale event celebrating cultures not only from Maryland but from around the country.”

O’Hare also encouraged community members to share their opinions and suggestions by completing a survey, posted on the National Folk Festival’s Facebook page.

Information will also be added to the festival’s new website, mdfolkfest.com.

“I’m hoping festival attendees can take our survey so we can continue to improve the festival,” she said.