BERLIN — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will start a project next week to improve drainage on westbound Route 50 between east of Route 611 and Keyser Point Road in West Ocean City. The $144,000 project, which will begin Monday, should be complete by early October, weather permitting.

Work includes repairing drainage ditches and inlets and replacing pipes. Motorists can expect single right-lane closures on westbound Route 50 overnight, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday evenings into Friday mornings, for about three weeks.

Contractor David A. Bramble of Chestertown will use barrels, cones and construction signs to safely guide motorists through the work zone.

MDOT SHA will work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for crews as well as customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes.