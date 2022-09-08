OCEAN CITY – Community members will have an opportunity to own a piece of history as items from an iconic hotel will be up for grabs. The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum is currently holding an eBay auction featuring items from the iconic Beach Plaza Hotel, which announced its closure in January 2021. Located on…
SNOW HILL – The county will pay a $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee following failure to meet nitrogen limits at the Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Worcester County Commissioners this week voted 5-2 to use the Ocean Pines service area’s reserve fund to pay the $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee. Commissioner Chip Bertino, who was one…
OCEAN CITY – Two more steps were taken this week in the eventual abandonment and conveyance of an unused portion of Baltimore Avenue to existing private property owners, including a needed piece for the proposed Margaritaville project. In recent years, a major renovation of the Baltimore Avenue streetscape has been in the works including undergrounding…
OCEAN CITY – The mayor’s veto of an ordinance passed in July that would allow for tandem, or stacked, parking for some major downtown redevelopment projects including the proposed Margaritaville project was sustained by the majority of the council on Tuesday after a spirited debate. The ordinance passed in July on a 5-1 vote, with…
