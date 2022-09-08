Donald Edward Fischer

BERLIN — Donald Edward Fischer, age 92, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Clarence A. Fischer and Anna Locherer Fischer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Patricia (Dowden) Fischer, and children, Stephen D. Fischer (Celeste) of Solon, Ohio, Daniel J. Fischer (Megan) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Timothy P. Fischer (Karen) of Atlanta, Ga., Karen Alonge (John) of Erie, Pa., Mary Lynn Shelton of Drain, Ore. and Julie A. Byrd of Yellow Springs, Ohio, and step-children, William B. Outten (Kathy) of Berlin, Michael E. Outten (Suzanne) of North Carolina, Daniel L Outten (Melissa) of Florida and Debra Anne Sutton (David) of Berlin. There are 27 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Fischer had been the Vice President of Management Information Systems at El Paso Community College and had been the co-owner and operator of Town Center Antiques in Berlin for many years. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War having worked in Counter Intelligence from 1951-1953. He was a member of Boggs-Disharoon American Legion Post #123 in Berlin.

A viewing will take place on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. The graveside service will be private for the family. A donation in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Barbara Ann Quade

OCEAN CITY — Barbara Ann Quade, age 77, passed away at Gull Creek Assisted Living on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Ashby Wood and Ruby Underwood.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Quade Sr.; son Michael Wayne Frazier (Doris); daughter Kimberly Lynn Frazier; granddaughter Jenna Frazier; and step-children Michael Quade, Jr. (Krissie), Joyce Norsworthy and Shelley Jowers. She is also survived by her sisters, Carol Sater and Debbie Messineo; brothers, Dennis Wood and Walter Wood; and numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry Wood, Buster Wood, and Wayne Wood, and sister, Dee-Dee Barnett.

A celebration of life was held on Monday, Aug. 29 at the Raymond-Wood Funeral Home in Dunkirk. Donations in memory of Barbara can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Association. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Nancy Jackson Adkins

OCEAN CITY — Nancy Jackson Adkins, age 90, of Ocean City peacefully passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at The Woodlands Assisted Living of Ocean Pines.

She was born Jan. 12, 1932 in Salisbury and was the daughter of the late Hal Gillespie Jackson Sr. and Catherine (Hayman) Jackson.

Having graduated from Wicomico High School in 1950 she went on to study at Salisbury Business Institute for Office and Clerical Studies. Soon thereafter she was employed by Benjamin’s Clothing Store in Salisbury and later moved on to employment with the Sinclair Oil Company in Baltimore as a secretary. After relocating back to Fruitland with her husband, she devoted her entire life to raising her five children.

She was an active member of both the Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury and later in life, the Atlantic Methodist Church in Ocean City.

She is survived by four children, Catherine Suraci and husband F. Skip, Esq. of Belle Haven, Va., Laura Kramer and husband Fred of Fruitland, James Adkins of Salisbury and Hal Adkins and wife Alison of Ocean City; eleven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert T. Adkins, M.D., and one son, Robert Thomas (Tom) Adkins, Jr. D.O.

She had chosen to have her body cremated and therefore there will be no formal funeral service. Her ashes will be combined with that of her loving husband prior to interment for eternity.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Atlantic United Methodist Church, Christian Education Endowment Fund (CEEF) at 105 4th Street, Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

Donna Lee Fitzgibbon

OCEAN PINES — Donna Lee Fitzgibbon, age 65, passed away from complications of COPD at Atlantic General Hospital on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Born Oct. 17, 1956, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Michael Mackanin and the late Lois Thompson.

She is survived by her husband, Edward N. “Ted” Fitzgibbon Jr. of Ocean Pines; mother-in-law Alice M. Fitzgibbon and the late Edward N. Fitzgibbon Sr. of Annapolis; sister Karen J. Curlett and the late Charles N. “Chuck” Curlett of Baltimore; her extended caring and loving family including numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Donna earned her RN degree at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa. and her bachelor’s degree in Nursing at La Roche College and began her career at Mercy Hospital with tours in the ER and ICU, followed by years of work in the Cardiology Department. She most recently served as Corporate Nurse for Three Lower Counties Community Services (Chesapeake Health Care) before her retirement. Donna met her husband Ted while vacationing in Ocean City. She enjoyed deep sea fishing, pleasure boating, gardening and relaxing on the beaches.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Community Church at Ocean Pines. A reception will be held at Taylor’s Restaurant following the service.

Carol Frances Wilson

BERLIN/TIMONIUM — Carol Frances Wilson, age 81, died on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at Stella Maris Nursing Home in Timonium.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Kathryn (Cvach) Tassi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wilson, and a son, Kenneth Quaster. Surviving are her children, Frederick W. Quaster and fiancé Judy

Rosiak and Jeffrey S. Quaster and his wife Terri. There are three grandchildren, Lauren and Lindsey Quaster and Kenneth Quaster, ll.

Mrs. Wilson had been an Administrative Assistant at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Cremation followed her death. No formal services are planned at this time. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.