Gateway Subaru of Delmar Donates to Delmar Elementary

by

bGateway Subaru of Delmar, Maryland, through its Subaru Loves Learning program and partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, made a $10,000 donation to Wicomico County Public School’s Delmar Elementary School to support teachers and students in an initiative helping to further equity in education. Pictured left to right are Gateway Subaru’s Kyle Hutchins and Don Scullen, Delmar Elementary Principal Kirby Bryson, Assistant Principal Shelly Hall, Assistant Principal Chris McLaughlin and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rick Briggs.