FENWICK ISLAND – An upcoming hearing will give community members a chance to speak on two controversial ordinance amendments.

On Monday, Sept. 19, the Fenwick Island Town Council will hold a public hearing on two proposed ordinance amendments pertaining to mechanical equipment and off-street parking in the commercial district.

Citing concerns from the local business community, Mayor Natalie Magdeburger, chair of the town’s charter and ordinance committee, announced plans to hold a second hearing.

“I am not going to offer a second reading today,” she said in last month’s town council meeting, “and I would suggest we have another hearing to have input from the businesses and residents.”

In a public hearing held in July, several members of the Fenwick Island business community came before the town council to share their opposition to two proposed ordinance amendments involving mechanical equipment and off-street parking. While the changes would apply to new and substantially improved properties, business owners argued the changes were onerous and impacted commercial development in town.

As proposed, the first ordinance amendment would establish new, more stringent parking ratios and delivery zones for commercial buildings while the second ordinance amendment would, among other things, establish new setback and screening requirements for mechanical equipment and transformers.

With approval from the town council last month, Magdeburger said a public hearing on the two proposed ordinance amendments would be held Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. in town hall.

“We’ve heard from many in the community, both business and residential,” she said. “But we’ve gotten additional information that could be helpful.”

The Sept. 19 hearing will be just one of two scheduled hearings for the month of September.

The town council will also hold a public hearing on Friday, Sept. 23, regarding a request to subdivide lots 184, 185 and 186 – also known as 30 Bayside Drive – into two buildable lots located within the town’s corporate limits.

“The hearing will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in Fenwick Island Town Hall,” a notice reads. “Interested persons may inspect plot plans at town hall during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.”