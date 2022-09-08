OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlin Club’s 64th Annual Labor Day White Marlin Tournament is in the books with winners rewarded in several categories.

The club’s annual Labor Day White Marlin Tournament was held last weekend over the course of three days with captains and teams of anglers choosing to fish two of the three days. While the event lacks the glamour and prestige of the White Marlin Open, for example, it is the oldest organized fishing tournament in the resort area and is steeped in tradition.

For the record, first place in the billfish release division went to the crew on the Buckshot with 700 release points worth $4,050. Second place went to the Southern C’s with 600 release points worth $810, while third place went to the D.A. Sea with 500 release points worth $540.

In the daily billfish release division, the Electric Bill won on day one with 100 points and earned $1,050. The Southern C’s won on day two with 300 release points and earned $1,050, while the Buckshot won on day three with 500 release points also worth $1,050. The daily billfish release-non sonar went to the Grande Pez with 500 points worth $450.

The Grande Pez also took first place in the tuna division with a 77-pounder worth $2,655. The Billfisher took second and third place in the tuna division with a 69-pounder and a 68-pounder worth $4,203 and $702 respectively. The Master Angler Award went to Ed Dunn.