Worcester County Garden Club Hosted Story Time

by

FThe Worcester County Garden Club recently hosted Story Time at all five Worcester County Library branches during which the National Garden Clubs, Inc. book, Network with Nature, was read to local children.  Members also involved the children in a butterfly art activity. The books were presented in honor of honorary lifetime member Sue Hommel for her many years of dedicated service to the Worcester County Garden Club. Pictured, from left, areWorcester County Garden Club members Pat Arata and Christina Hulslander and Worcester County Library Youth Services Manager Sara Wheatley and Snow Hill branch librarian Rachel Jones.