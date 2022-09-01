ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Relationships continue to thrive, but watch for any telltale signs of potential problems. Take needed action now to set things straight, before they become troublesome later.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your powers of persuasion backed up, of course, by your considerable expertise help you to establish your case, even to the most dubious decision-makers in your workplace.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might still be a bit reluctant to face up to some less-than-pleasant realities. But, the sooner you accept the facts, the sooner you can set about making some needed changes.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Expect to make adjustments, even when things seem locked up and ready to

go. But, cheer up: At least one change could lead to something you’ve been hoping for.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The success of a recent project should do a lot to boost your self-confidence. You might want to check out ways to make that long-deferred bigger and bolder move.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Ease up on the pressure you might be putting on the new person in your life. It takes time for a budding relationship to blossom. Showing them more patience and understanding will help.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You have lots of inner strength in reserve. Use some of it to resist intimidation from those who might try to impose on your good nature for their own reasons.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): The good news is that your on-the-job status is improving. The one cautionary note, however, involves a personal situation you might have been ignoring for too long.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Congratulations. Once again, your sharp Sagittarian “horse sense” helps you work through a complicated situation that would leave most people confused.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Plan on indulging yourself in some well-earned good times through much of the week. Then be prepared to face some thought-provoking issues during the next few weeks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Positive factors continue to dominate, following a recent change in both your professional and personal lives. Expect to make contact with someone from your past.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Workplace stability allows you to continue making progress on your proj-ects. But, don’t ignore your personal life. Spend more quality time with those special folks.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a gift for making people feel special. Maybe it’s because you know how special you are.

© 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.