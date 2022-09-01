Worcester County Public Schools welcomed staff this week at its annual #WeAreWorcester kickoff event. Above, Superintendent Lou Taylor is pictured speaking with student Conor Pellinger. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

OCEAN CITY – Worcester County Public Schools helped educators get excited for the new school year with a kickoff celebration this week.

On Tuesday, the school system hosted its annual #WeAreWorcester opening kickoff event at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Teachers and school system staff filled the auditorium to hear from Superintendent Lou Taylor as well as guest speaker Kim Strobel, an internationally known motivational speaker. Worcester County Board of Education President Elena McComas and Worcester County Commissioner President Joe Mitrecic thanked teachers for their efforts on behalf of students every year.

“You are why our school district is so unbelievably special…,” McComas said. “The excitement, the pride, that each of you bring into this space and into your schools each year is absolutely astounding.”

Taylor expressed his gratitude for support from the Worcester County Commissioners, who he said provided the school system with the largest cost-of-living-adjustment in 15 years, as well as the leadership of the Worcester County Teachers Association and the Worcester County Education Support Personnel Association.

“They make sure they support you in a powerful, meaningful way,” he said. “I am grateful to have them in leadership roles representing you.”

Taylor said he hoped that this year schools would return to what they were before the pandemic. He encouraged educators to find their joy and passion for teaching as they returned to classrooms.

“These guys need us and are welcoming us back into their lives,” he said. “Their heart beats for learning as our heart beats for leading.”

Strobel, a happiness coach, told the audience about her struggles with anxiety and how it had changed her life.

“Every single person in this crowd has had a mountain to climb,” she said. “We have things to get through.”

According to Strobel, even before the pandemic 75% of teachers and 84% of school leaders reported high levels of stress. She noted that the educational system continued to put more and more responsibilities on teachers but encouraged them not to get discouraged.

“I don’t know if the educational system is ever going to change,” she said. “I don’t want to focus on that. What I know is we can change how we operate within the system.”

She said people could change themselves.

“You have more power than you think,” she said.

Tuesday’s celebration also included a presentation from Hertrich, the automotive sponsor of the Worcester County Teacher of the Year program. Hertrich presented 2022 Teacher of the Year Kristin Cashman with the keys to a vehicle she’ll have the use of this school year.