OCEAN CITY — Firefighters were able to contain a fire at a landmark Ocean City restaurant Saturday evening, limiting damage.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Ocean City firefighters responded to the Union Chesapeake Seafood House at 21st Street for a reported structure fire. The facility for decades was home to Phillips Crab House and encompasses nearly an entire city block along Philadelphia Avenue at 21st Street.

When firefighters arrived, they observed smoke and fire on the roof of the three-story structure. Firefighters ascended to the roof of the structure to extinguish the blaze. Ocean City firefighters used chainsaws to cut a portion of the roof to stop the spread of the fire and ensure it did not extend to other areas of the building.

As a result, the fire was contained to the area of origin. Fire investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshal have ruled the fire was accidental and an isolated electrical issue on the roof could not be ruled out as the cause. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters during the incident.