Lower Shore Land Trust’s annual River Rally will return to Ayers Creek on Sept. 25. Above, a recent River Rally event is pictured. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – The Lower Shore Land Trust will host River Rally on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, from 9 a.m. until noon at Ayers Creek Adventures, 8628 Grey Fox Lane in Berlin, Md.

The event is a celebration of World Rivers Day – millions of people in more than 100 countries celebrate World Rivers Day on the fourth Sunday in September. Join us as we recognize the importance of our local waterways.

Join us at 9 a.m. for coffee and pastries then explore Ayers Creek by kayak or on a paddle board. The $20 registration fee includes launch if you bring your own boat or enjoy discount rates for rentals available on the registration site. Registration fee also includes a shirt.

At 11 a.m., Chrissy Ehrhart of Zenna Wellness Studio will be leading a yoga practice to give thanks to the waters that flow. All paddlers participating in River Rally during World Rivers Day are welcome. Bring your mat or a towel and join fellow paddlers to offer sun salutations in gratitude. At will donations accepted.

Participants are welcome to paddle past 11 a.m. for an additional boat rental fee. Register by Sept. 5 to receive a shirt.

Register at https://lower-shore-land-trust.networkforgood.com/events/47436-river-rally-2022.

For more information contact info@lowershorelandtrust.org or 443-234-5587.