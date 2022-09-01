BERLIN – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying last week’s home invasion suspect in Berlin.

“Investigators have been arduously combing through numerous videos from the surrounding area in an attempt to identify the suspect responsible. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, between the ages of 25 and 35, slender build, wearing a gray sweater and a beanie,” a press release from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Around 10:45 p.m. Aug. 21, an outdoor chair was reportedly thrown through a Broad Street home’s large window. Both residents of the home were awake at the time of the incident. As the suspect was entering the home through the broken window, the male resident, who is in his 80s, struck the suspect with a chair to defend his property. The suspect and the male resident were involved in a physical battle when the suspect reportedly struck the man in the face with a gun. The male resident was able to hit the suspect again with a chair, forcing him to leave the scene. No shots were fired in the incident.

Anyone that may have seen anything in the area of Broad Street the evening hours of Aug. 21 is asked to call Detective Suarez with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-1111 ext.2252. email msuarez@co.worcester.md.us.