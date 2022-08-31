The Calvin B. Taylor House Museum will host Book Fest Sept. 11. File photo

BERLIN– The public will soon have the chance to interact with a variety of local authors as the Taylor House Museum hosts Book Fest.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the museum will host its second annual Book Fest. The event, which is free, will feature four local authors who will be signing books and reading excerpts from their work.

“The museum prides itself on telling the stories of Berlin,” said Melissa Reid, president of the museum. “Books are a perfect fit. What’s more is we have lots of local authors.”

While the museum hosted its inaugural book festival last year, for this year’s event it’s partnering with Berlin-based Saltwater Media. Reid said museum officials were thrilled to partner with the self publishing business because of its connections with regional authors and its history of publishing books focused on Berlin and the Eastern Shore.

“We’re pleased to highlight more authors and partner with them because they do self publishing and they’re in Berlin,” Reid said.

Authors participating in this year’s event include Barbara Lockhart, Dr. Clara Small, Joseph Moore and Stephanie Fowler. Lockhart, described as one of the most prominent writers on the Eastern Shore, has written several award-winning books, including “The Night is Young” and “Requiem for a Summer Cottage.” Moore, a well-known local attorney who has been practicing law since 1969, is the author of “Murder on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Race Politics and the Case of Orphan Jones.”

Small, the winner of the Harriet Tubman Lifetime Achievement Award, is known for her work preserving Black culture on Delmarva. Her work includes “Compass Points” volumes one through three and “The Last Black Skipjack Captain,” among others.

Fowler, who owns and operates Saltwater Media, has published two books, “Crossings” and “Chasing Alice.” She said she was happy to help pull together a group of authors to participate in Book Fest when museum officials approached her.

“It just made sense for Saltwater Media to be a part of this event,” she said.

Fowler said she was looking forward to supporting the museum and being a good neighbor while at the same time being able to talk about her books.

“I think it’s awesome authors are having an opportunity to talk about what they do,” she said.

Book Fest will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 on the grounds of the Taylor House Museum. Admission is free.