SNOW HILL — A Snow Hill man, convicted in May on multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse of an elementary school student, was sentenced last week to four consecutive life terms plus 75 years with a minimum mandatory sentence of 60 years without the eligibility of parole.

In May, Cody Jolley, 32, of Snow Hill, was convicted on four counts of second-degree rape, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor, two counts of third-degree sex offense and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense after a jury trial in Worcester County Circuit Court. Back in court last Thursday, Jolley was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences plus 75 years, or 105 years of active incarceration with 60 of those years as a mandatory minimum sentence with no eligibility for parole.

If and when Jolley is ever released, Jolley will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender, have no contact with minor children, submit a DNA sample and be monitored by special offender supervision. The charges stem from a complaint of sexual abuse made by a local third grader and reported to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office in May 2021.

A forensic interview with the child was conducted by a social worker at the Cricket Center, Worcester County’s child advocacy center. Further investigation by detectives revealed Jolley had abused the child for over a year and resulted in Jolley’s arrest and indictment on multiple sex offenses. Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser commended the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Cricket Center, the Department of Social Services and Detective Martin for their tireless investigation and thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Pamela Correa and Kathryn Gravely for prosecuting the difficult case.

The mission of the Cricket Center is to create a community response in which abusers are held accountable and children and families experience hope and healing. The multidisciplinary team is made up of law enforcement officers, child protective service personnel, prosecutors, advocates, mental health therapists and medical personnel. To learn more or to report suspected child abuse, contact the center at 410-641-0097.