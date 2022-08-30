Four Consecutive Life Terms For Man In Rape Case

by

SNOW HILL — A Snow Hill man, convicted in May on multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse of an elementary school student, was sentenced last week to four consecutive life terms plus 75 years with a minimum mandatory sentence of 60 years without the eligibility of parole.

In May, Cody Jolley, 32, of Snow Hill, was convicted on four counts of second-degree rape, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor, two counts of third-degree sex offense and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense after a jury trial in Worcester County Circuit Court. Back in court last Thursday, Jolley was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences plus 75 years, or 105 years of active incarceration with 60 of those years as a mandatory minimum sentence with no eligibility for parole.

1-Jolley-sentencing-8.25-150x150.jpg

Cody Jolley

If and when Jolley is ever released, Jolley will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender, have no contact with minor children, submit a DNA sample and be monitored by special offender supervision. The charges stem from a complaint of sexual abuse made by a local third grader and reported to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office in May 2021.

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

A forensic interview with the child was conducted by a social worker at the Cricket Center, Worcester County’s child advocacy center. Further investigation by detectives revealed Jolley had abused the child for over a year and resulted in Jolley’s arrest and indictment on multiple sex offenses. Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser commended the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Cricket Center, the Department of Social Services and Detective Martin for their tireless investigation and thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Pamela Correa and Kathryn Gravely for prosecuting the difficult case.

The mission of the Cricket Center is to create a community response in which abusers are held accountable and children and families experience hope and healing. The multidisciplinary team is made up of law enforcement officers, child protective service personnel, prosecutors, advocates, mental health therapists and medical personnel. To learn more or to report suspected child abuse, contact the center at 410-641-0097.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.