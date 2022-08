Buxy’s Salty Dog

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Aug. 26: TBA

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Oceanfront Castle In The Sand

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, Aug. 26:

Darin Engh, Zion Reggae

Saturday, Aug. 27:

The Everafter, The Bills

Sunday, Aug. 28: Jack Worthington,

No Clue Trio

Monday, Aug. 29: Nate Clendenen,

Smooth Rhythm

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Endless Ember,

Aaron Howell Trio

Wednesday, Aug. 31: Rich Walton Solo, Chasing Autumn

Thursday, Sept. 1: Shortcut Sunny,

Bell Bottom Blues

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Aug. 26:

Lennon LaRicci & The Leftovers

Saturday, Aug. 27: Jim Long,

Dueling Pianos w/Bill Zee

Wednesdays: DJ Wax

Cork Bar

Sunday, Aug. 28: Jess Arms

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Aug. 26: Lost N Found

Sunday, Aug. 28: Bilenki Duo

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Jack Bannon

Wednesday, Aug. 31: Smooth & Co.

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.

Friday, Aug. 26:

Scrapple

Saturday, Aug. 27:

VooDoo Tribe

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, Aug. 26: DJ RobCee,

Sons Of Pirates, Shake The Room

Saturday, Aug. 27: DJ Hook,

Groovalicious, In Too Deep

Sunday, Aug. 28: DJ Willoughby, The 1974

Monday, Aug. 29: The 1974, DJ RobCee, Rev6

Tuesday, Aug. 30: DJ Hector

Wednesday, Aug. 31: DJ Adam Dutch

Thursday, Sept. 1: DJ Groove,

Chesapeake Sons

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rt. 611, West O.C.

Saturday, Aug. 27:

TBA

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Fridays: DJ Billy T

Saturday, Aug. 27:

Rogue Citizens,

DJ Jeremy

Sunday, Aug. 28:

Pickin’ Party,

DJ Billy T

Thursdays: DJ Billy T

OC Eateries

443-252-3700

12849 Ocean Gateway Rte. 50 West OC

Friday, Aug. 26: Bryan Dorsey

Saturday, Aug. 27: Endless Ember

Thursday, Sept. 1: DJ Karaoke

OC Fontainebleu Resort

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy. In The OC

Friday, Aug. 26: DJ Rupe,

Rachi, Movin’ & Groovin’

Saturday, Aug. 27:

Jon Pheasant,

Movin’ & Groovin’,

The MBD Band

Sunday, Aug. 28:

Tim Jaudon,

Whiskey Graves

Monday-Thursday, Aug. 29-Sept. 1:

On The Edge

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Road, OP

Friday, Aug. 26:

Late Last Night

Saturday, Aug. 27:

Jaded Love

Sunday, Aug. 28:

Scorpion Rose

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays: Beats By Deogee

Saturday, Aug. 27: Rogue Citizens

Sundays: Beats By Deogee

Mondays: Karaoke with Wood

Tuesdays: Beats By Wax

Wednesdays: Beats By Deogee

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Pier 23

410-289-3323

12817 Harbor Rd., West OC

Friday, Aug. 26:

Margot & Co.

Saturday, Aug. 27:

Reform School

Sunday: Aug. 28:

Chino Rankin

Wednesday, Aug. 31:

Rymac & AJ

Thursday, Sept. 1:

Sean Loomis

Purple Moose Saloon

Between Talbot & Caroline Sts.

On The Boardwalk

410-289-6953

Friday & Saturday, Aug. 26 & 27:

Vertigo Red

Sunday & Monday, Aug. 28 & 29:

Slamm

Tuesday & Thursday,

Aug. 30 & Sept. 1

& Saturdays:

DJ Adam Dutch

Wednesdays:

DJ Papi Roisterous

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Aug. 26:

DJ Tuff, DJ Davie,

Not Leaving Sober, 9 Mile Roots,

Kristen & The Noise

Saturday, Aug. 27:

DJ Bobby O, DJ Cruz, DJ Tuff,

Late Last Night, 9 Mile Roots,

The Benderz, Crash The Party

Sunday, Aug. 28:

DJ Bobby O, Triple Rail Turn,

Spokey Speaky, DJ Tuff

Monday, Aug. 29:

DJ Bobby O, Full Circle,

Liquid A

Tuesday, Aug. 30:

DJ Bobby O, Opposite Directions,

Liquid A

Wednesday, Aug. 31:

DJ Bobby O,

Full Circle Duo,

Shake, Shake, Shake

Thursday, Sept. 1:

DJ Bobby O,

John McNutt Band,

Element K