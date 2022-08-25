Pat Sajak, host of the TV show “Wheel of Fortune,” came to town in 2003 to judge a “Vanna White Look-Alike Contest” at the Carousel Hotel. Sponsored by the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce as a fundraiser, the event received lots of attention from the local media.

Many came out to support their favorite contestants all of whom were prominent male members of Ocean City’s business community. As the “Vanna wannabes” pranced across the stage in makeup, dresses, wigs, and high heels, the crowd roared their approval. Sajak shook hands, signed autographs and made friends with all he met.

While no one came close to taking Vanna’s place on Wheel of Fortune, City Councilman (and future mayor) Rick Meehan raised the most money and was declared the winner. Pictured, above with Sajak, are Harry How, John Staley, Joe Mitrecic, Bruce Kennington and Fred Wise.

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com.

Photo courtesy Bruce Kennington