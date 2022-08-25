Things I Like – August 26, 2022

by

The Poor Girls Open’s growth

A meal of several small plates

Surfers Healing photos

Untra Solar Group Advertorial

Spending a few nights in Ocean City each summer

A quick summer downpour

Blue sky beach days

Sensible criticism

When kids remember their teachers

Road trips with little traffic

Food delivered to the beach

Thank you notes

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.