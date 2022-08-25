OCEAN CITY — Two New York women were arrested for indecent exposure after resort police found them trespassing at a private pool at a downtown apartment complex.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to Robin Drive for a report of two females trespassing in the pool at the rear of the building. Upon arrival, an OCPD officer could hear two females, Brandy Duxbury, 37, of Greenbush, N.Y., and Mandy Ruggaber, 40, of Liverpool, N.Y., yelling and laughing loudly from the roadway, according to police reports.

The officer approached the rear of the building and located Ruggaber standing at the entrance gate to a fence surrounding the pool area. According to police reports, Duxbury was on the opposite side of the entrance gate. The officer got closer and observed a chain and a lock securing the gate and also a keypad entry lock to be locked and secured to the fence. There were also signs stating, “pool pass required” and “no trespassing.”

OCPD officers asked Ruggaber how Duxbury got into the pool area, to which Duxbury responded, “I hopped over,” according to police reports. The officer noted in the report that Duxbury was completely naked. While the pool area was in the rear of the building, it was easily accessible from the street.

At that point, numerous people in the surrounding buildings were on their balconies to investigate the commotion. OCPD officers obtained a key card from a resident who had come outside and were able to unlock the gate. Duxbury re-entered the pool as OCPD officers were unlocking the gate, according to police reports.

Duxbury was ordered to get out of the pool and complied. Officers were able to place a makeshift cover fashioned out of a police poncho over her as she exited the pool in front of the crowds of people that had gathered. As officers were escorting Duxbury from the pool area, Ruggaber continued to yell and scream obscenities and obstructed and hindered the investigation and arrest. Ruggaber was arrested at that point, according to police reports.

Meanwhile, the crowds of observers watching the scene unfold continued to grow. OCPD officers attempted to identify the two suspects, but they refused to cooperate and provided false names, according to police reports. While seated on the curb during the arrest, Ruggaber numerous times get spreading her legs and laying down on the ground, exposing her private parts to officers, according to police reports.

Each of the suspects was charged with indecent exposure, trespassing, disorderly conduct and obstructing and hindering among other counts.