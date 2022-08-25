The Mumford’s Landing Boat Ramp is pictured with a new gangway, bumpers and boards. Submitted Photo

OCEAN PINES – Improvements to the Mumford’s Landing Boat Ramp are earning rave reviews from one local group.

Public Works Manager Nobie Violante said a new gangway, bumpers and boards were put into the structure about a month ago.

“We put new walkways from the top of the fixed dock to the floating dock. They used to be wood, and we replaced them with galvanized aluminum so they will hold up better,” he said. “We also put new boards on the floating part and new bumpers all the way around it.”

He said Marina Dockmaster Ron Fisher added throw rings for safety in case someone falls into the water.

“The walkway was pretty shaky before, so we basically rebuilt it,” Violante said. “All in all, our maintenance team worked on it for about a month.”

After the work was finished, Violante said Fisher sent a note letting him know how pleased everyone was with the finished product.

“Everyone has been really happy with it,” Violante said. “It took a little longer than we anticipated to get the materials, but other than that everything went well.”

John Latham from the Marine Activities Advisory Committee said his group conducted a community survey earlier this year, asking for input on various projects and needs, and the Mumford’s Landing Boat Ramp was a major concern.

“[There] was a safety concern at the Mumford’s Boat Ramp regarding the hand railings, pier walkway, side rub rails, and lack of safety ring,” Latham said. “Our committee shared the findings with [General Manager] John Viola, and he reviewed and worked with his leadership team to gain the proper approvals to upgrade and make needed repairs.”

Latham said he and the other committee members were also happy with the results.

“The project was recently completed, and it is a very nice improvement for our community,” he said. “Our committee will continue to encourage community owners to share ideas and we will work to help make recommendations to the OPA Board. The committee remains very excited to help make recommendations for the betterment of the entire community.”

For more information on the Marine Activities Committee, visit https://www.oceanpines.org/web/pages/marine-activities-committee.