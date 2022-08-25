The crew on the Buck Shot finished second in the billfish release division of the Poor Girl’s Open last weekend with one white marlin release and two blue marlin releases to go along with this nice yellowing tuna catch and a dolphin catch. Courtesy of Fish in OC

OCEAN CITY- The 28th Poor Girl’s Open last weekend was once again a big success with plenty of fish caught and, most importantly, another big donation to the American Cancer Society.

Sandwiched between the White Marlin Open and the MidAtlantic Tournaments, the Poor Girl’s Open gives the resort’s lady anglers an opportunity to shine in the spotlight and they did not disappoint again this year. The Poor Girl’s Open was founded by Captain Steve Harman and his wife Pam in 1994 to provide a ladies-only fishing tournament for a worthy cause.

Last weekend, 161 boats and nearly 800 lady anglers competed in the annual event, vying for about $240,000 in prize money in several categories. Tournament organizers were able to donate over $100,000 to the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research after the event, which has become part of the larger series of pink events in and around the resort area.

In the billfish release division, it was the crew on the Max Bet taking first place with two white marlin releases and two blue marlin releases for a total of 420 points worth $127,760. Finishing second in the billfish release division was the crew on the Buck Shot with one white marlin and two blue marlin releases for 320 points worth $26,976. The crew on the C-Boys finished third in the division with two white marlin and one blue marlin releases for 310 points worth $17,984.

In the dolphin division, it was the Fish On and angler Melissa Spedden taking first with a 22.9-pounder worth $12,232. The Grande Pez with angler Jessica Mistr was second with a 22.5-pounder worth $6,439, while the Reel Chaos with angler Jessica Matarese was third with a 16.9-pounder worth $4,293.

In the tuna division, it was the Boss Hogg and angler Jackie Pickering taking first with a 72.4-pounder worth $12,300. The Billfisher with angler Lindsey Harrington took second with a 69.3-pounder worth $6,480. The Christine Marie with angler Lisa Poore was third with a 66.9-pounder worth $4,320.

In the wahoo division, it was the Knot Wright with angler Megan Phillips taking first with a 56.9-pounder worth $11,940. Brook McGinnis on the Salty Sons took second with a 47.8-pounder worth $5,994, while Alex Mikk on the Mikks’ in it Up took third with a 45.9-pounder worth $3,996. One of the Junior Angler awards went to Summer Knupp on the Pumpin’ Hard with two white marlin releases, while the second Junior Angler award went to Cora Gerber on the Bet Sea for a dolphin catch.