2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award Presented

by

eComptroller Peter Franchot presented the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Worcester County to Assateague Island Alliance (AIA) on Friday for its efforts advocating for the island’s wild horses. The alliance partners with the Assateague Island National Seashore to promote the awareness and protection of the island’s wildlife and natural resources. Franchot is pictured presenting the award to Lynn Fisher of AIA.