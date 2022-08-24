Daily parades of jeeps along the beach are planned Thursday through Sunday. File Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Jeep Week gets underway Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The 2022 highlight is what organizers are calling, “The Great Jeep Week Hangout,” when an aerial group photo of more than 1,500 participating Jeeps will take place. The photo op is happening at the West Ocean City Park & Ride on Route 50 on Saturday from 7-8 p.m. Afterwards head over to Micky Fins restaurant on the West Ocean City harbor for a wrap party with special happy hour pricing with a show badge.

The Roland E. Powell Convention Center is the headquarters for everything Jeep and 4×4. The event will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. Make sure to check out all the vendors that have traveled from all over the country to offer a lineup of diverse products and services.

Kicker audio will be on-site with its 80-foot tractor-trailer with the ultimate audio experience. Attendees can buy those sound systems and have them installed by Audio Works on-site.

The Metal Shop’s huge presence with a tractor-trailer, accented by an overlanding experience, will be quite a sight to see. It will provide a camping out experience in the convention center parking lot.

Alpine will be back after a two-year break, installing the latest products. Trick Trucks and CC Customs will have two massive tents with products, installations and show specials. Also don’t miss Joe’s Jeep Jungle displaying hemi motor swap Jeeps with other amazing builds.

The parking lot at the Convention Center is not just for Jeep enthusiasts – it’s open to the public as one of the East Coast’s best 4×4 expos. There will be contests for best-looking Jeeps, the Show & Shine events, on Thursday and Friday from noon-3 p.m. with some of the hottest Jeeps on the planet. Everything from a 1946 Willys, to 1976 CJ, to a modern Gladiator built to impress. There will be awards and live music.

On Friday, Jeep Week welcomes national recording artist Jimmy Charles, scheduled to perform from 2-3 p.m. Then, on Saturday, the Rockoholics will perform from 1-3 p.m. in The Metal Shop Overlanding Zone.

The daily beach crawls are an annual highlight of the event as a parade of Jeeps flow from 29th Street all the way down to Inlet Parking Lot, starting each morning at 8 a.m. from Thursday through Sunday. Folks will be watching from the pier and along the route.

Also returning this year is the roller-coaster of obstacle course built into the sand open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The course is located north of the Pier at Somerset Street in Ocean City.

Out in Pittsville, don’t miss the updated Jeep Jam at the Mid-Atlantic Youth Sports (MAYS) complex. You don’t want to miss the Jeeps flexing, crawling and navigating this course of rocks, stairs, concrete mounds and trails. Organizers thank Superior Construction and the crew at CC Customs.

After the event activities wrap up each night, there are opportunities to relax and enjoy comradery with fellow Jeep enthusiasts.

Thursday night at the Dunes Manor hotel, it’s the oceanfront deck party from 6-9 pm, DJs and discounts by showing your OCJW badge.

Friday, the all-new Pier 23 in West Ocean City will host Jeepers from 6-9 p.m. Live music, discounts with show badge along with stunning views of the West Ocean City commercial harbor. Late-night Friday is the original Greene Turtle in north Ocean City getting in the fun from 10 p.m.-midnight.

On Saturday, after the photo op at the park and ride, nearby Micky Fins will host a party with discounts with show badge.

Finally, the going-away party is happening Sunday, at the Sinepuxent Brewing Company on Route 611 in Berlin from 1-4 pm. Live music, plenty of parking, and a great way to end your Ultimate Jeep Vacation.

A full schedule of events can be found here.