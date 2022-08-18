ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A turn in a relationship upsets the amorous Arian, who is puzzled by Cupid’s romantic antics. Be patient and considerate. The confusion will soon sort itself out.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It’s a good time for travel-loving Taureans to take off for fun-filled jaunts to new places. And don’t be surprised if Cupid tags along for what could be a very eventful trip.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You appear to be of two minds about continuing a relationship that seems to be riding roughshod over your emotions. A frank talk could help you decide one way or the other.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Stepping back from a relationship problem provides a fresh perspective on how to deal with it. Meanwhile, watch your words. Something said in anger now could backfire later.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A changing situation makes the Big Cat uneasy. But hold on until things settle down in about a week. Meanwhile, continue your good work on that still-unfinished project.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A decided improvement in a workplace situation results in an unexpected, but very welcome, added benefit for everyone. Personal relationships also improve.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Money matters remain a bit unsettled, but soon will ease into the kind of stability you appreciate. Meanwhile, an expanding social life offers a chance to make new friends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Use an unexpected roadblock in your monetary dealings to reassess your financial plans and make changes, if necessary. It soon will be smooth sailing again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Aspects of love are strong for both single and paired Sagittarians. Professional dealings also thrive under the Sag’s clever handling of difficult situations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Set a realistic goal and follow it through to completion. Remember, you’re more likely to impress the right people with one well-done job than with lots of jobs left undone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You like to plan ahead. That’s fine. But, be prepared to make some changes because of an unsettled period that influences your aspects throughout the next week.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A brief phase of instability affects your usual work cycle. Use the time to catch up on chores around the house or office. Things will settle down soon after this week.

BORN THIS WEEK: You love being the center of attention and probably would be a big success in show business.

