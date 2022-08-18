Things I Like – August 12, 2022

Funny celebrations at the WMO scales

Time off in the summer

A sunny when rain is predicted

ocean city live webcams

Good sportsmanship displays

Seeing businesses with long lines

Falling asleep easily at night

A pile of crabs and a pitcher of beer

People watching at Seacrets in the summer

Spicy sushi

A group of kids horsing around in a pool

Being home by 10:30 after a Freeman Arts Pavilion concert

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.