OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Lacrosse Classic held last weekend was once again a huge

success with some of the top men’s and women’s players competing for four days culminating

with championship games on Sunday.

In the Men’s Elite A Division, it was Barley’s Backyard going 4-0 and beating Harry’s Bar, 9-8, in the championship game. In the Men’s Elite B Division, it was Jackson St. Bullets beating

the Black-Eyed Suzies in the title game. The Lady Shuckers went unbeaten and topped MDLL

Shamrocks for the championship. Jack Lingo won the Super Masters, Dogfish Head won the Masters, Inner Circle won the Grand Masters and Providence Financial won the King Neptune Division.