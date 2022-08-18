Ocean City Lacrosse Classic a Big Success

by

oc lax mens elite champs

The team from Barley’s Backyard won the Men’s Elite A Division in the Ocean City Lacrosse Classic last weekend, beating Harry’s Bar in the championship game.
Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Lacrosse Classic held last weekend was once again a huge

oc lax womens elite champs

The Lady Shuckers claimed the title in the Women’s Elite Division last weekend at the Ocean City Lacrosse Classic, topping MDLL Shamrocks for the championship.
Submitted photo

Untra Solar Group Advertorial

success with some of the top men’s and women’s players competing for four days culminating

with championship games on Sunday.

In the Men’s Elite A Division, it was Barley’s Backyard going 4-0 and beating Harry’s Bar, 9-8, in the championship game. In the Men’s Elite B Division, it was Jackson St. Bullets beating

the Black-Eyed Suzies in the title game. The Lady Shuckers went unbeaten and topped MDLL

Shamrocks for the championship. Jack Lingo won the Super Masters, Dogfish Head won the Masters, Inner Circle won the Grand Masters and Providence Financial won the King Neptune Division.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.