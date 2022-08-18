OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Jeep Week will return to Ocean City Aug. 25-28.Bottom of Form

This event is an annual gathering of the Jeep community. The main hub is the convention center with Jeeps of all types and sizes on display. The event will also feature Show & Shines and vendors showcasing and selling parts and upgrades for your Jeep or 4×4.

You must have a Jeep to register, but if you are a 4×4 enthusiast you can buy a pass, check out all the great displays, and enjoy one of Ocean City’s best automotive events.

Many clubs like the Ocean City Jeep Club will be onsite talking about what they do in the Jeep community. This is a passion for many of these enthusiasts. They come from far and wide to take part in this event, usually showing up early in the week to prepare for four days of the ultimate Jeep vacation, as it’s called. They love riding down the beach for the Beach Crawl or taking part in the sand course, then heading over to Jeep Jam with a newly updated offroad course to test their skills.

This event is young, and old, as it crosses over all demographics. Some are new Jeep owners, and some have owned Jeeps their whole life.

You will see some of the wildest Jeeps on display at the convention center for the Show & Shine on Thursday and Friday. The convention center lot will be filled with a sea of vendors, factory representatives, show specials and installations onsite, stereos, lift kits, wheels and tires. There will also be live music, a Design Your Own Jeep for the younger kids and a Marine Corps fitness zone for the older ones.

This is a lifestyle, with many Jeeps adorned with a special name to represent it, according to organizer Brad Hoffman, who reports not knowing of any other enthusiast group that names their vehicles in such a prominent way.

With so much to see and do during Ocean City Jeep Week, you will have a blast, even if don’t own a Jeep, or have had one in the past. It’s a Jeep show and 4×4 expo all wrapped into one. The event will feature after parties throughout town. When the sun goes down, the Jeeps don’t sleep!

For more information on Ocean City Jeep Week, visit the event’s Facebook page. Details and schedules can also be found on ocjeepweek.com.

The event is open to the public, and kids ages 7 and under are free. Weekend and one-day passes are available.

If you want to take part in some Jeep Week fun, you can register your Jeep onsite at the convention center Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ocean City Jeep Week is more than just a Jeep show. It’s a great experience for all!