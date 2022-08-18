OCEAN CITY- The resort area’s collective hangover from last week’s White Marlin Open has just about worn off in time for the 28th Annual MidAtlantic Tournament, the next big event on the summer sportfishing calendar.

The annual MidAtlantic Tournament originated in Cape May, N.J. nearly three decades ago, but the event has had a decidedly Ocean City feel over the last decade or so. The MidAtlantic continues to be one of the top sportfishing events in the region with millions in prize money expected to doled out to the winners in several categories.

The event gets started on Sunday in both Cape May and Ocean City with late registration and a captain’s meeting. The real action gets started on Monday, the first of five official fishing days, which concludes next Friday.

There is never any shortage of action during the tournament as the leaderboards in Ocean City and Cape May get erased and rewritten practically everyday heading toward a crescendo on Friday. Last year, the local boat Billfisher, which just last week took first in the signature division in the WMO, caught a new state and tournament record 1,135-pound blue marlin on the last day.