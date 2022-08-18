The Fenwick Island Town Council is pictured at an organizational meeting held this week. From left, are members Bill Rymer, Paul Breger, Jacque Napolitano, Ed Bishop, Janice Bortner, Richard Benn and Natalie Magdeburger. Photo by Bethany Hooper

FENWICK ISLAND – The three successful candidates in this year’s municipal election began their tenure this week following an organizational meeting of the town council. Bottom of Form

On Monday, Bill Rymer, Ed Bishop and Richard Been were sworn in to the Fenwick Island Town Council following successful runs in the 2022 municipal election.

As incumbents in this year’s race, Rymer and Benn will maintain their positions for another term. Bishop, a newcomer to the town council, will take the seat held by Councilwoman Vicki Carmean, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

“I want to say thank you again,” Carmean said this week. “It’s been an honor and a privilege, and it’s with great pleasure that I leave behind a wonderful group of people who will serve as your council.”

This year, five candidates – Rymer, Benn, Bishop, Eric Espinosa and Kim Espinosa – vied for three open seats on the town council. And following the Aug. 6 election, Rymer, Bishop and Benn were announced as the top vote-getters.

Results show Rymer received 328 votes, Bishop received 327 votes, Benn received 315 votes, Eric Espinosa received 231 votes and Kim Espinosa received 224 votes. Vote totals included absentee ballots, in which Bishop received 134 votes, Rymer received 133 votes, Benn received 130 votes, Eric Espinosa received 79 votes and Kim Espinosa received 77 votes. Officials reported more than 500 voters participated in this year’s election, bringing voter turnout to just over 60%.

With election results certified by the Fenwick Island Board of Elections on Aug. 8, officials this week held a swearing-in ceremony for the three winners, who will serve on the council for a two-year term.

The council this week also elected new officers, with Councilwoman Natalie Magdeburger taking the position of president/mayor.

“I think you would do a great job,” said Councilwoman Jacque Napolitano, who made the nomination. “You’ve been helping to lead our council thus far. I know we’ve all taken part in that, but I just think you are going to do a great job.”

For her part, Magdeburger said she was willing to take on the position with the support of the council and the community.

“I am honored to accept that nomination on behalf of the Town of Fenwick Island, but I have to have a guarantee that I don’t do it by myself,” she said. “You guys are amazing, and I look forward to working with this group on behalf of this town. And I would ask everybody in the audience to continue to help, because this has been a tremendous year of growth and participation, which is what’s made Fenwick truly great.”

The council this week also voted to name Councilman Bill Rymer as town treasurer.

“Bill has brought a tremendous gift to Fenwick Island with his skillsets and his knowledge of how to run our numbers and keep track of all of our money,” Magdeburger said. “But more than that, he’s been a great teammate … and I can’t think of a better person to serve as treasurer on this council.”

Lastly, the council named Napolitano as secretary.

“Jacque has also been instrumental in keeping this council moving,” Magdeburger added. “Her organizational skills are, bar none, the best I’ve ever seen and her sheer dedication to the task at hand is never in question.”

The new council will hold its first meeting on Friday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. at town hall.