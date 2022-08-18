Recent partnerships with Chesapeake Housing Mission are expected to assist the nonprofit in providing critical home repairs to members of the community. Pictured above, Salisbury resident Michael Palmer, center, is pictured with his girlfriend and crew members on a new deck provided by Chesaepeake Housing Mission. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – Partnerships with a local nonprofit are expected to assist seniors and low-income families with critical home repairs.

Earlier this month, Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services (SNHS), a nonprofit dedicated to increasing homeownership and sustainable neighborhoods, announced its partnership with Chesapeake Housing Mission (CHM).

Officials say additional funding will allow the organization to meet the needs of the community.

“Serving on the housing subcommittee of the Vulnerable Population Task Force in Salisbury, I connected with Don Taylor from Chesapeake Housing Mission and learned about the challenges homeowners are facing in order to remain in their homes safely,” said Cheryl Meadows, SNHS executive director. “The timing couldn’t be more perfect because we had rehabilitation money available to meet community needs.”

In March, SNHS reports its board of directors voted to donate $20,000 of its rehabilitation funds to Chesapeake Housing Mission in support of critical home repairs. And in June, SNHS submitted a grant application to NeighborWorks America – its chartering organization – to further support its partnership with Chesapeake Housing Mission.

As a result of those efforts, officials say, SNHS was awarded an additional $25,000 to contribute to Chesapeake Housing Mission.

“Warmer, safe, drier. That is what we strive for,” said Don Taylor, Chesapeake Housing Mission’s development director and founder. “As the only organization serving the lower four counties with critical housing repairs, we are always looking for partnerships to support the mission. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Cheryl and her team to expand our reach and truly build community on the Lower Shore.”

Officials say the funding will support critical repairs, such as a deck and ramp project the housing mission recently completed for Michael Palmer, a Salisbury resident. Crews worked to replace an old, damaged structure and make it easier for Palmer to get in and out of his home using his wheelchair.

“We know there are quite a few more people just like Michael who need help with these types of critical home repair projects. Right now, we have 58 families on a waiting list,” said Michael Franklin, executive director of Chesapeake Housing Mission. “The money SNHS is providing is helping us build wheelchair ramps, patch roofs, repair flooring, install handrails in bathrooms and stairwells and take care of water damage to prevent mold from growing in the home.”

He continued, “This is the first time we have worked with Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services, and it is genuinely a perfect union.”

In addition to SNHS’s contributions, Wicomico County last week also announced a partnership with Chesapeake Housing Mission to provide homeowners access to safe and healthy living environments.

“Through funding provided by a Community Development Block Grant for housing rehabilitation, Wicomico County is allocating $30,000 to further this mission and dedication to low-income homeowners in Wicomico County,” a statement from the executive’s office reads. “Home accessibility and repairs remain a critical issue not just in Wicomico County, but all over the country and through this funding it is anticipated to help at least 10 homeowners with ramps to access their home.”