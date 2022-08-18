BERLIN– A $17,000 grant is expected to support public art in the Berlin Arts and Entertainment District.

The Maryland State Arts Council awarded the Berlin Arts and Entertainment District a $17,089 grant to assist with public art and related events in the downtown district.

“We’re really focused on live music and public art,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “We’re helping to promote live music venues and businesses that showcase and sell local art.”

The grant award comes just after town officials filled vacant positions on the town’s new arts and entertainment advisory committee. The Berlin Arts and Entertainment District, part of the state program to develop and promote community involvement, tourism and revitalization, will be supported locally by the committee. According to the town, the committee will work to promote the town through attracting audiences, artists, art organizations and other enterprises to the community. The committee is tasked with creating accessible and unique art destinations in Berlin and facilitating dynamic art experiences that engage people.

With Sunny Aroh, Cassandra Brown, Sara Hambury and Opal Hambury recently appointed to the committee, the grant will allow the Berlin Arts and Entertainment District to begin creating art and events. Committee members have already planned for a kids talent show to be held during the Berlin Spring Celebration. They’re also organizing a chalk art festival to be held on Earth Day.

“We’re excited about having the funding to be able to accomplish art inspired activities for our residents and to support our local artists,” Wells said.

In recent months, more and more public art has started to pop up in Berlin. A mural on the Bruder Hill building honors the Rev. Dr. Charles Albert Tindley while “Pollinator Way” decorates the sidewalk adjacent to Island Creamery. There’s another mural behind Jeffrey Auxer Designs and also at the Berlin Welcome Center.