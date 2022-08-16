The celebratory ribbon was cut last week on the first standalone Worcester GOLD office in Snow Hill. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

SNOW HILL – For the first time in its now 25-year history, Worcester GOLD has its own space.

Last week, Worcester GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity) celebrated its new office on River Street in Snow Hill with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“We’re delighted to start this new chapter in GOLD’s 25-year history,” said Nicholas Cranford, executive director of Worcester GOLD. “This new location will offer better access for our supporters and community partners.”

Worcester GOLD is a local nonprofit that provides emergency financial assistance and basic needs items for low-income families in Worcester County.

The nonprofit is celebrating its 25th year of service in 2022, just as it finally moved into its own space.

Previously located within the Department of Social Services, Worcester GOLD is now located at 201 River Street.

Dozens of local community members stopped by last week for the facility’s ribbon cutting.

Cranford credited the nonprofit’s supporters with making the move possible.

“We’re a small organization, only able to have an impact because of our amazing, caring community,” he said.

Cranford showed visitors the organization’s VAULT (Vast Amounts of Useful Little Things) and talked about the nonprofit’s efforts in the community.

“We’re excited about the expanded VAULT, our space where we store basic needs items like diapers, wipes, car seats, clothing, smoke alarms, and food and hygiene item bags,” Cranford said. “With the cost of basic needs on the rise, we’ve had a record-high level of emergency requests so far this year.”

He added that Worcester GOLD was currently seeking donations to support its School Supplies for Students Program.

The nonprofit is also planning for its Thanksgiving meal giveaway and its 25th anniversary gala in October.

For more information on GOLD or how to help sponsor one of its programs, visit www.WorcesterGOLD.org.

More information is also available by phone at 443-235-6525.