Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhand-dancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Co-lumbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Aug. 12: Cat Adoption Event

Town Cats of Ocean City will host a Clear The Shelters Adoption Event from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at PetSmart, 11330 Samuel Bowen Boulevard, Berlin.

Aug. 12-14: Plein Air Event

Artists Paint OC will take place throughout the resort. Artists will gather at the Center for the Arts on Saturday, Aug. 13 where art will be for sale from 5-8 p.m. Free reception. www.artleagueofcean-city.org.

Aug. 13: Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. Local boating columnist Dan Collins will be the guest speaker. He is an avid photographer with over 100 photos appearing in the various local newspapers, a coxswain in the USCG Auxiliary, and the author of two novels of the Tom Clancy genre. All welcome.

Aug. 13: Recreation Event

Just Try It offers children an opportunity to try a new sport without having to commit to an entire season. At this Wicomico Recreation & Parks event, youth will have the chance to learn the fundamentals of a sport from representatives of select local youth sport organizations. This free event is set to take place at Wicomico County Stadium from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and is sponsored by the Wicomico Friends of Recreation and Parks. The following sports and organizations will be a part of Just Try It: Fall Sports: Soccer, taught by Sharptown Rec & Parks Commission; Flag foot-ball, taught by Wicomico Youth Flag Football; Track & field, taught by Eastern Shore Stallions; and field hockey, taught by Shore Byrds Field Hockey. Each organization will be running short clinics throughout the event to introduce multiple aspects of the sports. Participants must be between 3-11 years old. Music, free shaved ice, information about Wicomico Recreation and Parks’ scholarship opportunities and staff from all involved organizations will be on site.

Aug. 15: Garden Dedication

The public is invited to join the Ocean City community and Ocean City Beautification Committee in the dedication of a bench and garden along the bayfront of the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in the name of Donna Abbott, a beloved city department director for many years.

Aug. 18: Tidewater Trip

The Ocean City 50 Plus Center has planned a bus trip to the Academy Art Museum, lunch at Tidewater Inn, and a stop at Layton’s Chance. Call 410-289-0824 for information.

Aug. 18-20: Poor Girls Open

Ladies only billfish release tournament benefiting breast cancer in honor of Capt. Steve Harman. Watch the weigh-ins and visit vendors at Bahia Marina. Free. www.poorgirlsopen.com.

Aug. 20: Chicken Salad Carryout

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a chicken salad carryout from noon-2 p.m. at the main station. $8 per pint. Pints of pulled pork for $10 per pint. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your pint today.

Aug. 20-21: ArtX

Northside Park on 125th Street will be-come immersed in unique artistic activities. Discover a variety of artisans, music, food & wine. Free.

Aug. 22, 29: Casting Call

The Ocean Pines Children’s Theater will be casting for the January production of the musical “Moana.” Auditions will be held at the Ocean Pines Library from 5-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 for children in grades 3-8, and on Aug. 29 for those in grades 9-12. Those auditioning for singing roles should come prepared to perform 16 measures of preselected songs from the show. Girls should prepare to sing How Far I’ll Go and boys should prepare to sing You’re Welcome. In addition, participants will be asked to recite or read selected monologues that can be found at http://www.facebook.com/opchildrenstheater. Copies of the monologues will be on hand at the auditions as well.

As was the case in 2021, all attending the auditions will need to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. For further information, please contact us at opchildrenstheater@yahoo.com.

Aug. 25: Virtual Autism Conference

Atlantic General Hospital is sponsoring the 6th Annual Autism Awareness Conference from 8 a.m. to noon. This event is free to the community; Internet access is required to join the conference. Please call 410-641-9268 or e-mail amarzola@atlanticgeneral.org to register in advance.

Aug. 25-28: OC Jeep Week

OC Jeep Week, beach crawl, Jeep Jam and vendors at www.oceancityjeepweek.com. See website for full schedule.

Aug. 27: Furnace Town Bike Ride

The 12th Annual Iron Furnace Fifty Bike Ride at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Check in at Furnace Town from 7-9 a.m. Pre-registration required. Go to https://www.ironfurnacefifty.org/ for more information. 410-632-2032.

Aug. 27: Cat Adoption Event

Town Cats of Ocean City will host a Clear The Shelters Adoption Event from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at PetSmart, 11330 Samuel Bowen Boulevard, Berlin.

Aug. 27: Community Shred Day

Taylor Bank is sponsoring from 9a.m.-noon at Sturgis Park in Snow Hill in partnership with J3 Mobile Shred-ding. Each household can bring up to three banker boxes or bags of documents to be shredded. Remember to remove all binder clips. Event is free to the public.

Sept. 3: Free Movie Night

From 7:30-9:30 p.m. Briddell Family Foundation, Ocean 98, Transform Your World LLC, Flagship Cinemas and Pepsi are sponsoring a free Back To School Movie Night in Henry Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Hosted by Hustle Hard Radio, DJ Rob Little and DJ Tony Vibez.

Sept. 10: Recovery Walk

The Atlantic Club and Worcester Goes Purple will hold its 2022 Walk For Recovery from 9 a.m. to noon on the Boardwalk. Registration is $25 per person, and proceeds support local scholarships and those in recovery. To register, visit www.atlanticclub.org.

Sept. 22: Fashion Show Luncheon

The Republican Women of Worcester County announce the 13th Annual Patriot Day Fashion Show Luncheon at The Grand Hotel in Ocean City. The event’s theme is “Honoring Local Women Who Have Served in the Armed Forces”. Fashions will be presented by Bruder Hill of Berlin. All are welcome. www.gopwomenofworcester.org. Merilee Horvat, 443-614-9386.

Sept. 24-25: Renaissance Faire

From 10 a.m.-6 p.m., the 2nd Annual Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Cost is $15/adult, $10/children ages 5-14. www.furnacetown.org.

Oct. 1: 5K Run/Walk

The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation is sponsoring a 5K Run/Walk, along with the 2022 Law Enforcement Team Cup Challenge, at 9 a.m., at the college campus on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Check-in and registration begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per person, or $35 per person after Sept. 28. Proceeds will benefit the students of Wor-Wic. For more information or a registration form, visit the college website at www.worwic.edu or call 410-334-2807.

October 22: Furnace Town Halloween

From 4-8 p.m., Halloween in the Forest at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Spooktacular games, music and trick-or-treating. Cost is $5/person. www.furnacetown.org.