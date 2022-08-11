OCEAN PINES – Association officials are encouraging Ocean Pines homeowners to attend this week’s annual meeting

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) will hold its annual meeting in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. The association is reminding homeowners that a quorum is needed to conduct business, and that participation is encouraged.

“The annual meeting is different from a regular or special board meeting in that it is the only meeting of members held each year …,” President Colette Horn said in a statement. “However, the annual meeting has not produced a quorum of at least 100 votes since 2018, meaning no business has been conducted during the last three years.”

According to the association’s bylaws, “At the annual meeting there shall be a validation of the election of directors …. and the transaction of such other business as may properly come before the meeting.”

Horn noted the annual meeting provides association members a chance to voice concerns during public comments and bring items of business to the floor for a vote. To allow for greater participation, the association will hold its annual meeting in a hybrid format.

“This year, to make it easy for members who cannot be physically present to attend and be part of what the membership meeting is meant to be, the association for the first time will allow hybrid participation during the annual meeting,” she said. “Homeowners can take part either in person or online.”

The annual meeting will begin at 9 a.m., and attendees are asked to come early and bring a valid ID. Those participating virtually must use their property address as their login name.

“After logging in, users will be asked to show a valid ID on camera,” a statement from the association reads. “A member of the Ocean Pines Elections Committee will verify the user is eligible to vote.

Members may participate and/or vote as needed, and votes will be tracked by members of the Ocean Pines Elections Committee.”

Officials note voting results from the 2022 board election will be validated, if a quorum is reached. In addition, the annual meeting typically includes presentations from OPA officers, as well as the general manager, auditor and legal counsel.

“For many years, the annual meeting has also included the presentation of the Sam Wilkinson Award in recognition of volunteer efforts for Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks programs,” Horn added. “We hope that Ocean Pines homeowners will take advantage of this unique opportunity to take part in the governance of the association.”

For more information, or to access the invite link for the hybrid meeting, visit oceanpines.org and click on the “Election 2022” tab.