OCEAN PINES – Ocean Pines Police Chief Leo Ehrisman said the recent National Night Out event was a success, drawing roughly 100 people from the community to White Horse Park last Tuesday.

Established in 1984, National Night Out is observed on the first Tuesday in August to promote positive police-community partnerships and neighborhood comradery, and to make all neighborhoods safer places to live.

Ocean Pines is consistently named one of the safest communities in Maryland and the United States. Last Tuesday, Ocean Pines Police handed out coloring books, and Cpl. Ricky Kerrigan brought a police car and did drone demonstrations for children.

Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks also pitched in and supplied a bounce house and other activities. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland Department of Natural Resources also took part.

Ehrisman said Dispatcher Cindy Ward and Records Administrator Susan Reynolds did most of the organization and setup.

“Ricky [Kerrigan] did police car stuff and did the drone demonstrations, and I think the kids loved it,” Ehrisman said.

He also thanked Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue for her help.

“I think overall it did exactly what we wanted it to do,” Ehrisman said. “It was more of a meet and greet for our people, our neighborhood and our community. So, I think the goal was accomplished.”